Spiders challenged but lift in the third-term to secure win against Crows

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 1 2024 - 7:43pm, first published 7:34pm
Howlong's Zach Mazzei looks to fire off a handball against the Billabong Crows at Howlong on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Howlong's Zach Mazzei looks to fire off a handball against the Billabong Crows at Howlong on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Howlong overcame a plucky Billabong Crows by 21 points after a five goal to none third term blitz proved pivotal at Howlong on Saturday.

