Spiders challenged but lift in the third-term to secure win against Crows

Howlong overcame a plucky Billabong Crows by 21 points after a five goal to none third term blitz proved pivotal at Howlong on Saturday.
Little separated the two sides on the ladder heading into the round 8 Hume league clash with the Spiders in ninth spot and the Crows in tenth.
And little separated the two sides on the scoreboard during the first-half either, with only five goals scored and the Spiders leading by two points at the main break.
But five goals in the third term, including two to Jared Lane proved to be enough for the Spiders to clinch their second win of the season 8.8 (56) to 4.11 (35).
Spiders co-coach Matt McDonald felt the Crows' game plan of chipping the ball around made them hard to score against.
"It was a tight tussle in the first half," McDonald said.
"Credit to the opposition, I thought they used the ball well and chip it around to maintain possession.
"In the first-half we played into their hands a bit and bombed it long and Kerr (Zac) was able to read the play and take a lot of defensive marks for the Crows and played well, especially early.
"At half-time we addressed that and lowered our eyes a bit more when going forward in that third term and were able to find some marking targets inside 50m.
"We got our running game going which gave us better looks inside 50m as well and to kick five goals to nothing in the third term was the difference in the end."
The Spiders were best served by Nick Shelley who provided a lot of poise and dash off a half-back flank.
He narrowly clinched best-on-ground honours ahead of Azzi medallist Hamish Clark who returned to his brilliant best in the midfield.
Charlie Hamilton was elevated to skipper in the absence of Dylan Cook and led by example in the midfield for the Spiders.
Matt Wilson, Ben Baker and Manny Hughes were also solid contributors for the home side.
Tim Austin was the Crows best alongside Mackinley Miller, Cooper Vickery, Joey Kenna and Zac Kerr who never stopped trying for the visitors.
After playing finals for the past two years post Covid, the Spiders appear to be out of finals contention ahead of next weekend's general bye.
Although they are only a game-and-a-half outside the top-six in tenth position, a tough draw guarantees that the Spiders will miss the September action.
However, one of the positives of the win against the Crows, was their young list with a third of the team comprising youngsters who have played 15-matches or less.
Sam Lawrence, Connor Hogan and Ned Gray are just three examples of youngsters showing some promising signs after being given senior opportunities this season.
"I mentioned before the game that we have got seven or eight kids in the side today that have played 15-games or under," McDonald said.
"So we have got a lot of youth in the side this year that we are promoting which is fantastic and the club will benefit from further down the track.
"So with youth, you get some inconsistency but that was another positive that after half-time we were able to put our foot down and our leaders stood tall when we needed them to."
