Fab at 40 - Raiders' attacking player racks up 40 goals in thriller

Wodonga Raiders' Taylor Donelan fired 40 goals in a thrilling win over fellow top three contenders Corowa-Rutherglen in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday.
The 62-56 win has kept the pressure on undefeated competition leaders Wangaratta.
Donelan's effort proved the difference between the teams, while Emily Stewart chipped in with 22 goals.
The visitors' coach Sophie Hanrahan posted 34, while Indianna Frauenfelder contributed 22.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta's defence proved pivotal in the 48-25 win over Albury.
"Our defensive end, week in, week out, they provide a lot of ball for our midcourters to transition to our goalers, their effort is unbelievable, you can't go past our defence," Pies' coach Shea Cunningham praised.
Goal keeper Katie Dean was excellent, while Brooke Thorp was also superb as the pair restricted the home team's attack.
Issy Newton then produced strong work, off the back of that pair.
"We've got Issy switching between wing attack and centre, she's our engine through there and gives us a lot of drive, she's very tough and makes smart decisions with the ball and complements the rest of our midcourt players very well," Cunningham added.
Amanda Umanski and Georgia Clark nabbed 20 and 18 goals respectively for the Pies, while the home team's Sophie Hallam scored 10.
Myrtleford claimed a thrilling one-goal (52-51) away win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Daisy O'Kane was dynamic for the Saints with 44 goals, while Bec and Sami Kreltszheim landed 27 and 24 respectively for the home team.
North Albury posted an 11-goal (54-43) win over Yarrawonga.
Lily Kelly hit a game-high 36 goals for the home outfit, while Bridget Cassar snared 24 for the visitors.
And Wodonga pipped premiers Lavington 49-45.
The visitors' two-pronged attack of Lily McKimmie (25) and Cara Woodman (24) had too much firepower for the Panthers, where Erin Haberecht landed 36 goals.
The ladder, after eight rounds, is: Wangaratta (32 points), Raiders (28), Corowa (24), North (20), Yarrawonga (16); Wodonga (16), Myrtleford (12), Rovers (4), Lavington (4), Albury (4).
