The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Freezing water but plenty of warm hearts as community rallies for David

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
June 1 2024 - 9:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Schilg family took the plunge, as well as four Giants, and some Albury recruits. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Members of the Schilg family took the plunge, as well as four Giants, and some Albury recruits. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A stock agent, a farmer and a teacher were among the brave souls who plunged into ice-cold water at Brock-Burrum's Big Freeze MND fundraiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.