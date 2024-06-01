Freezing water but plenty of warm hearts as community rallies for David

A stock agent, a farmer and a teacher were among the brave souls who plunged into ice-cold water at Brock-Burrum's Big Freeze MND fundraiser.
Brocklesby stalwart David Schilg, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July last year, selected 17 people to fly down the slide on Saturday evening, June 1.
The 66-year-old recently shared his own story and was the inspiration behind the event.
The Brock-Burrum Big Freeze team originally aimed to raise $50,000 for FightMND, but that has already surpassed $70,000 - and the amount is still rising.
MND is a debilitating disease that gradually takes away the patient's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech, and ultimately their ability to breathe.
Organiser Andrea Dunstan said it was humbling to see how many businesses and community members got involved in the event.
"There must have been at least 2000 people here," she said.
"A day like this is just indicative of country people and country communities.
"When there's a need, everyone answers."
Jordan Schilg said the amount of support in honour of his father was overwhelming but greatly appreciated.
For slider Kate Schilg, braving the cold was nothing compared with what her uncle was going through.
David Schilg with his kids, Jess I'Anson, Jordan Schilg and Luke Schilg, who were all thankful with the support of the community for their family. Picture by James Wiltshire.
"We have such a great relationship with the surrounding towns, and we all got together for this event," she said.
"Everyone has chipped in, and it's been amazing.
"The fact that we have been able to raise such a huge amount of money is a testament to finding a cure for MND."
Farmer Roy Hamilton said it was a privilege to be involved in the event.
"Everyone has been looking after one another, and it's wonderful to see," he said.
"People live with MND every day; there's no known cure, so we must continue to highlight the disease.
He said he had known Mr Schilg his whole life and jumped at the opportunity to be involved.
"It's been bloody awesome," he said.
"I'm sure everyone is inspired by him, because I know I am."
The event wasn't the only one on the Border in aid of MND, with the Albury Football Club ice-dunking its own selection of fundraisers.
Organiser Jackson Payne said it was a great day, with around 2000 people coming out in support.
"We're sitting at about $10,000 at the moment with more money to be counted for," he said.
"We're all beyond grateful with how many people have got involved in the event.
"It's very close to our hearts."
