GALLERY: See all the icy reactions from the Big Freeze sliders

In front of a huge crowd at the Brocklesby Recreation Reserve, 18 sliders braved the cold plunge into the icy pool to raise funds for Fight MND.
The event is in support of local farmer and Brock-Burrum stalwart David Schilg who is battling Motor Neurone Disease.
All participants dressed up for the occasion with one in particular perhaps not wearing enough.
The Brock Burrum Saints held the event after their Hume League clash against the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
At the time of writing the total funds raised for Fight MND was $77,702.
To see more of the sliders and their chilly reactions as they braved the challenge, take a look at the gallery.
