Just when you think Lavington might fall out of finals contention ....

The Panthers were two wins out heading into round eight, but claimed a second shock win with a 14.11 (95) to 10.14 (74) effort at home.
In round three, Lavington defeated Albury by 21 points.
The Panthers now trail Wangaratta and Albury by only a win.
"It's relief for the boys, we've been playing some good footy, we've been thereabouts, I think today (Saturday) we played four quarters," coach Adam Schneider said.
Shaun Driscoll continues his stellar last 18 months with a best on ground performance, kicking three goals and worrying the Bulldogs' defence every time he was near the ball.
Billy Glanvill had another terrific game in the midfield, while the underrated Sam Hargreave was an unlikely goalkicking star with four.
Lavington's Will Liersch also made his debut.
The Panthers will almost certainly topple winless Corowa-Rutherglen to complete the first round with a four-five record, so will be, at worst, only a win outside the top five with nine matches left.
The loss ended Wodonga's six-match winning streak and has pushed it a win behind ladder leaders Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers, who share a seven-one win-loss record.
The Bulldogs had four players with two goals apiece in Jett Cassidy, Tom Miller, Ethan Redcliffe and Noah Spiteri.
However, Spiteri was forced off with a knee injury, amid initial fears it was serious.
Ruckman Zac Nugent also has a suspected shoulder injury.
The Bulldogs were also missing their best on-ballers in co-coach Jack O'Sullivan and Josh Mathey, who debuted for Collingwood VFL against Footscray on Friday evening, although the latter made the trip home to watch Wodonga.
