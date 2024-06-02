He's one of a handful of players with recent AFL experience and it shows

Former AFL player Dan Howe was best on ground as premiers Yarrawonga bounced back from its first loss in 12 months in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Previously out-of-form Albury ended the Pigeons' 17-match winning streak and home team North Albury was on the receiving end of the round's biggest loss, 14.16 (100) to 8.6 (54).
"It was probably our best game for the year, we were disappointed with our performance against Albury and we wanted to make amends, it was a really high quality brand of footy," coach Steve Johnson offered.
"We won the contest, moved the ball a lot better and defended the ground extremely well, some of our best players played their best game for a long time."
The Pigeons' form only confirms what the rest of the league thinks - they are the league's strongest team.
Howe, who played 107 games for Hawthorn and North Melbourne, has spent extended periods in defence on return to the O and M, but kicked three goals.
"Dan Howe is getting used to the brand of footy we play and the Ovens and Murray presents and he was probably the best player on the ground," Johnson outlined.
Interleague midfielder Perry Lewis-Smith also featured, along with Ryan Einsporn and Leigh Masters.
After winning its first four games, North has now won only one of its last four.
"We were poor, we gave them too many direct turnovers, they kicked 14 goals and this is me guessing, but I'd say at least nine of them were from back-half turnovers. which is frustrating, simple skill errors, missing easy kicks, we were not hard enough to play against," disappointed coach Tim Broomhead revealed.
Josh Minogue was a shining light with four goals, while Fletcher Ramage, Foster Gardiner and Jack Penny also played well.
