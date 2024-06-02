The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He's one of a handful of players with recent AFL experience and it shows

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 2 2024 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AFL player and Yarrawonga recruit Dan Howe was best on ground against North Albury.
Former AFL player and Yarrawonga recruit Dan Howe was best on ground against North Albury.

Former AFL player Dan Howe was best on ground as premiers Yarrawonga bounced back from its first loss in 12 months in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.