Harry Hewitt epitomises Pies' resurrection, he's bigger and better

Wangaratta's 'next man up mentality' is driving the club towards a seventh straight finals appearance after a Callum Moore-inspired win over Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Pies were the talking point of the league after losing their first four games, but they've now racked up four straight wins after a clinical 16.12 (108) to 10.12 (72) away effort as Moore destroyed an understrength Tigers' defence with seven goals.
"We came here with a plan and I thought for patches of the first half, we executed it and for the second half, we probably did it to a tee," proud Pies' coach Ben Reid explained.
Wangaratta has now jumped above Albury into the top five, with the latter, quite incredibly, sitting outside for the first time in many years.
Both clubs are decimated by injuries and unavailabilities, with Albury missing its three gun defenders from last year's grand final run in Hamish Gilmore, Lucas Conlan and Jessy Wilson.
However, Wangaratta was without its three best midfielders in Jackson Clarke, Daniel Sharrock and Brad Melville.
"We just look at it as an opportunity for young blokes to step in, one solider in, one soldier out," captain Daine Porter revealed.
NRL club Melbourne Storm is the 'poster boy' for the 'next man up mentality' in Australian sport and while you can't debate Moore was the standout with seven goals, and is the best player in the league, the visitors had a host of unheralded players shine.
"Harry Hewitt was fantastic in the middle, he's strong and a young kid finding his way, the Holland-Dean boys (Fraser and Charley), 'Ocker' (Will O'Keefe), 'Gottsch' (Hunter Gottschling) coming back for us was really strong and I thought Nick Richards turned the game for us," Reid offered.
Richards' younger brother and club favourite Joe was at Albury Sportsground after a foot injury derailed the strong start to his AFL career as a mature-age player.
And he would have been proud of his former team-mates as a Moore double in the opening 13 minutes handed the Pies a one-point lead at quarter-time.
But Albury dominated the second term as goals to Fraser Carroll, Kolby Heiner-Hennessy and super impressive ruckman Isaac Muller, with a 50m effort, handed the home team a 17-point break.
The signs were also positive in defence when Moore looked certain to clutch another, only for stand-in Ben Kelly to take a superb mark.
Charlie Naish stemmed the flow with a running 48m effort, but it didn't look good a minute later when indestructible team-mate and one of the league's best defenders Michael Bordignon limped off after a marking contest, although he returned.
Albury held a 10-point lead at half-time, but that was gone within seven minutes and it never regained the advantage.
Richards took a strong mark under tremendous pressure and found Moore, who was too strong, for a 20-point break.
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles kicked the team's first goal since the 14-minute mark of the second quarter with only 36 seconds left in the third term.
The Tigers needed to strike and Brayden O'Hara, a wonderful club servant playing his 150th game, hit the bottom of the post with a running shot from 15m into an open goal, while Mat Walker produced a nice move on his opponent, but also hit the post a minute later.
Walker cut the margin to seven points when gifted a 50m free kick, but Moore sealed the win with around eight minutes left after a sublime piece of play near the boundary line.
From there, the Pies rattled on five goals in eight minutes, as another emerging youngster in Xavier Laverty finished with three.
"They were harder and tougher for longer, I suppose, but we had our chances at the start of the fourth quarter," Miles admitted.
Muller was outstanding, while Rhys King provided enormous energy, particularly in the first half, as the Tigers strive desperately to find their best form.
Albury has won only two of its last six games, kicking a paltry 43 goals, for such a talented outfit, and is averaging only 53 points in that time.
