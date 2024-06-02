Tigers ram another nail into Hoppers' finals coffin after 29 point win

Barnawartha kept its fading finals hopes alive after notching a 29 point win over Tallangatta at Barnawartha on Saturday.
The Tigers entered the clash on a three match losing streak after coming up against flag contenders Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah and Beechworth the previous three rounds.
Desperate for a win, the Tigers signalled their intentions early, booting 4.1 to one point in the opening term on their way to a 11.8 (74) to 6.9 (45) win.
The Hoppers started the season as finals contenders but the Tigers rammed another nail into their finals coffin to inflict their third loss on the trot.
Tallangatta face top-three prospects Beechworth and Yackandandah after this weekend's general bye who should seal the Hoppers' finals fate.
It leaves the Tigers and Thurgoona to fight for the remaining spot up for grabs inside the top-five at the half-way point of the season.
It was the Tigers' experienced campaigners in siblings Matt and Brad Dalbosco alongside the solidly-built Jarrad Farwell who did the most damage for the home side on the weekend.
Farwell hit the packs like a rampaging Pamplona bull to inspire his younger teammates and win a stack of contested ball.
Co-coach Matt Dalbosco also led by example in the centre of the ground while brother Brad provided plenty of rebound across half-back.
Tigers co-coach Richie Blunden conceded it was a must-win clash if his young side were going to have a realistic chance of taking part in the September action for a third year in-a-row post Covid.
"It was a pleasing win for the playing group because although we had been competitive for the past three weeks, ultimately we had fallen short against some quality sides," Blunden said.
"So it was satisfying to get the win on the weekend.
"We have been developing a bit of a game plan to suit our younger playing list which we were able to execute on Saturday, primarily in the first-half and apply a bit of scoreboard pressure to the opposition.
"Defensively I thought we held up really well which was a pleasing aspect of the win.
"We were fully aware we needed four points against Tallangatta to remain in finals contention and internally believe we are not far off.
"We see ourselves being ultra-competitive against a side like Thurgoona who we come up against in round 11."
The Tigers had the added bonus of facing the Hoppers without match-winner James Breen who missed the clash through suspension.
The Hoppers struggled in attack without their star spearhead although Kaine Parsons with four goals and Barton medallist Scott Spencer were at their brilliant best for the visitor's.
Josh Spence has played for the Tigers for the past six weeks since returning from a broken leg, with his leadership invaluable for the younger players.
"It's no secret that Josh is one of the premier players to have played in the TDFL in the past 15-years," Blunden said.
"His experience and what he brings to the side and our young group... it is something that you can't really measure to be honest.
"Josh is a popular figure around the club and his contribution off the field as well as on it is first class.
"So he has been a really important inclusion for us since he returned and we are just fortunate to have him back running around in yellow and black again."
