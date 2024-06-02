The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

For anyone who has watched the O and M, where does Callum Moore rate?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 2 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore celebrates one of his match-winning seven goals against Albury on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta's Callum Moore celebrates one of his match-winning seven goals against Albury on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

One of Ovens and Murray football's longest-serving and most respected players says the league has never seen a Callum Moore in his time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.