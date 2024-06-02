For anyone who has watched the O and M, where does Callum Moore rate?

Pies' captain Daine Porter, who debuted in 2003, made his comments just seconds after the former AFL forward torched Albury with seven goals in a 36-point win on Saturday.
Albury is looking to qualify for a 15th successive finals campaign and break the league record, so it's had a stack of superstars during its seven flags in that time, but there hasn't been any better than Moore.
"Absolutely not, he's one of a kind at this standard," Porter replied when asked if there had been a player like the former Richmond and Carlton forward in his 21 years.
"If you get a big bloke on him they're probably not quick enough and if you get an agile bloke on him, they're probably not strong enough."
Albury backline was decimated with only one player - Michael Duncan - from last year's grand final, although converted defender Ben Kelly had a couple of nice moments against Moore and fellow big Xavier Laverty.
But one moment summed up Moore's stunning impact.
With around eight minutes left and holding a 12-point break over an Albury outfit which had a number of final quarter chances, Moore took the ball from the boundary throw-in, near the old scoreboard, and even though he was running at pace towards the boundary, snapped the ball around his body from 20m and it curled in.
"He's a freak, he started the year slowly and he's the first to admit it, but I reckon his last month is really strong, he's coming up to the footy better and kicking better for goal," coach Ben Reid praised.
Even opposition coach Anthony Miles, who spent time with Moore at Richmond, admits he hasn't seen anyone like him since returning to the O and M in 2021.
"Probably not at this level, he can play anywhere, dynamic, quick, good for his size and below his knees," he offered.
Moore extended his lead in the Doug Strang Medal and now has 34 goals, four ahead of North Albury's Josh Minogue.
The 27-year-old won the 2021 Morris Medal on debut and has finished runner-up the past two seasons.
He will miss some matches in August as he's overseas for a wedding but, if he maintains this form, he could potentially have enough votes to still win the Morris Medal.
Wangaratta now has four straight wins, with the only downer from Saturday a rib injury to Mark Anderson.
