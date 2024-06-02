'An offering to the snow gods': alpine community takes the plunge for MND

More than 130 people celebrated the first day of winter by taking a plunge into the icy waters of Rocky Valley Lake, all for a good cause.
Falls Creek Alpine Resort held its 17th annual Ice Plunge challenge on Saturday, June 1.
The tradition sees fancy-dressed participants plunge into the 3 degree waters of Rocky Valley Lake, which sits at more than 1600 metres in altitude.
The event is part of Fight MND's Big Freeze 10 campaign which has inspired communities across Australia, including at Brocklesby and Albury, to plunge into their own icy waters.
"Our alpine community's iconic tradition is an offering to the snow gods - a plea for an abundantly snowy season ahead," an event spokesperson said.
"All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to Fight MND, an extraordinary organisation dedicated to finding a cure for motor neurone disease.
"Thanks to the generous contributions from event participants, donations and merchandise sales, we have already raised over $3000 and our fundraising efforts will continue throughout the season."
Mount Beauty local Ken Edmondson and his children Corey Edmondson and Danelle Neave showcased their dedication to the Fight MND cause with their Bumble Bee for MND adorned panel van.
The Edmondsons have raised over $30,000 in their first year of fundraising to help families, like theirs, affected by motor neurone disease.
MND is a debilitating disease that gradually takes away the patient's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech, and ultimately their ability to breathe.
"MND is a horrible disease, and a lot of people have come up to us with a story," Ken Edmondson told The Border Mail.
"They just come up to you randomly and talk, which is what we're about.
"There's no known cure, but we are doing our best to spread awareness and help out when we can."
Falls Creek Alpine Resort officially opens on Saturday, June 8.
People can support Bumblebee for MND by donating on their website or following them on Facebook.
