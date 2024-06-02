Roos 'forced to grind out the win' against the Cats to remain in third spot

Yackandandah kept its top three aspirations alive after overcoming a vastly improved Rutherglen by 18-points at Barkly Park on Saturday.
The Cats got first use of the breeze heavily favouring one end where 14 of the 19 goals for the match were scored.
However, the home side failed to capitalise on the advantage and only led by two points at the first change.
The Roos then booted six-goals to one in the second-quarter to seize control on their way to a 11.7 (73) to 8.7 (55) victory.
Roos captain Ben McIntosh felt the eighth-placed Cats remained a dangerous proposition, especially at home and could claim a big scalp in the second-half of the season.
"We were forced to grind out the win and I rate Rutherglen as a dangerous side," McIntosh said.
"They pushed Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round 4 as well and are the sort of side that if you give them a sniff, they will hang around.
"They play their home ground well and play a bit of a forward press which can be hard to score against at times.
"Van Berlo (Cats co-coach) may have brought that with him when he arrived from Wangaratta... I'm not too sure.
"We obviously had a few cattle out as well but it's also good to reward those players that have been performing well in the reserves and give them a bit of exposure.
"But full-credit to the Cats... they played well.
"There was a fairly strong breeze blowing to one end which we had in the second and last quarters and were able to hit the scoreboard with nine of our 11 goals down that end."
The unheralded Judah Hood was the Roos' best who bobbed-up with four goals to be the leading goalscorer for the match.
Jordan Eaton, Samuel McKenzie, Casey George, Josh Martin and Johann Jarratt were other Roos to shine.
McIntosh revealed Hood was enjoying a breakout season for the Roos in attack and was a lot stronger in one-on-one contests this year after spending plenty of time in the gym the past few months.
"Judah was exposed to a bit of senior footy last year but has grabbed his opportunity this season with both hands," McIntosh said.
"He has hit the gym a bit and I don't think he will mind me saying that he rates his rig at the moment.
"Judah has got the nickname 'The Prince' and has got a healthy ego and likes to treat his body like a temple.
"But to his credit, he has gone to another level this season and has been another reliable avenue to goal for us.
"I guess if you want to call yourself 'The Prince' you have to try and live-up to the hype of having that nickname."
