GALLERY: Footy and netball, soccer action, Thunder try-fest and the rest

After another busy weekend in local sport, The Border Mail's James Wiltshire was at grounds across the region capturing plenty of action.
In Ovens and Murray football, Wangaratta have defeated Albury to keep their season on track.
In netball the Wodonga Raiders were victorious over Corowa Rutherglen after the Roos were in front at the end of the first quarter.
Barnawartha kept its fading finals hopes alive after notching a 29 point win over Tallangatta.
Howlong overcame a plucky Billabong Crows by 21 points after a five goal to none third term blitz proved pivotal at Howlong.
Albury Thunder have gone down to Tumut in a high scoring game.
Check out all the action in the gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.