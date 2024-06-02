'It feels like no one is listening' Forum aims to raise noise for new hospital

A community forum to boost support for a new single-site Albury-Wodonga hospital is being staged by Better Border Health on Sunday, July 7.
The lobby group wants to make the public aware of what it sees are the failings of the NSW and Victorian governments' plan to upgrade Albury hospital for $558 million.
Better Border Health representative Michelle Cowan said: "If there is anyone that has any doubt in their mind that we need a new hospital the information will be at that forum to dispel any myths and convince people compellingly we need a new site.
"It's about making sure everybody has a clear understanding of the conditions we're concerned about and the clinicians are concerned about."
Ms Cowan cited Albury hospital's power supply, sewerage and water capacity and geotechnical assessment as among many worries for the redevelopment, though NSW Health Infrastructure stated last week the project is entering the "concept design stage".
"These are issues that have been identified in the master plan but not yet resolved, so now how they could be moving to a concept plan is beyond belief," she said.
It is hoped speakers will come from the Border Medical Association, Australian Medical Association, Rural Doctors Association of Australia and National Rural Health Alliance.
A panel discussion involving Border state and federal politicians is planned with professional facilitator and former senate candidate Susan Benedyka to host it.
It will be Better Border Health's biggest event since a rally in May 2022, five months before the Albury upgrade was announced by then premiers Daniel Andrews and Dominic Perrottet.
"It feels like despite the noise that has been made, despite the concerns the community is continually raising no one is listening," Ms Cowan said.
"NSW Health Infrastructure is pushing along with this project, but what we're seeing is a belligerent waste of money irrespective of our concerns and that's not good enough for our community and not good enough for our health providers."
The free forum will be held from 3pm to 5pm at The Cube in Wodonga.
Meanwhile, Better Border Health is supporting an initiative of social worker Richard Hendrie to hold monthly discussions on wellbeing issues.
Talk on Tap will begin on Thursday, June 6, at the Thirsty Devil Brewery in South Albury with the topic - youth mental health and eating disorders.
Mr Hendrie, who has shared his mental health challenges, will be joined psychologist Karen Black, who specialises in eating disorders and was the director of Albury Wodonga Health's child and adolescent mental health office.
"We want it to be engaging and for people to come along and ask questions," Mr Hendrie said.
"Karen brings a lot of clinical experience and I bring a lot of lived experience, so between the two of us we cover a lot of ground."
Mr Hendrie said his idea for talks had gone from an idea to reality in a month with the Thirsty Devil's Anthony Maw offering the venue for free.
More talks will be held over coming months with likely subjects kidney dialysis, surgical waiting lists, cancer treatment and disparities in rural and metropolitan health.
More information can be gleaned through a Talk on Tap Instagram page and Better Border Health Facebook page with those wanting to put questions anonymously for Thursday's event via a QR code.
