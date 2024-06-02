The Border Mail
'It feels like no one is listening' Forum aims to raise noise for new hospital

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 2 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Part of the crowd which gathered for Better Border Health's hospital rally in May 2022. The advocacy group is now planning another large public event in July.
A community forum to boost support for a new single-site Albury-Wodonga hospital is being staged by Better Border Health on Sunday, July 7.

