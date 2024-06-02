With more than 300 bowlers, annual classic's a financial boon for Border

The recent Commercial Club Classic bowls event has been a financial windfall for four bowling clubs and the Albury-Wodonga community.
A total of 104 teams, 312 bowlers, took part in the triples tournament held at the Commercial Club, Wodonga, North Albury and Lavington greens over two days.
The tournament, held annually for the 42nd time on May 18 and 19, is conservatively estimated to have provided a $100,000 windfall to the region.
It is understood that the Lavington club reaped about $10,000 income from the event. There would have been similar or slightly smaller amounts at the other clubs.
Teams come from a wide area to take part with many from the Melbourne region making it their end of season bowls trip.
They arrive on Friday for practice, play the next two days, and return home on Monday, so motels have a financial boost with three nights of accommodation.
One club fielded 12 teams and has indicated it will bring more next year.
The biggest attraction is the payment of prize money down to 50th place.
The winning team receives $3000, $1000 for each player, with the prizes filtering down.
Six teams this year won their seven games, but the 50th team received money for three wins, three losses and a draw.
One Melbourne bowler said some of his club members were elated to get some money back, even though they were down the list, at the presentations held at the Commercial Club.
The tournament was started by former SS&A and now Commercial bowler John McDonnell and has grown into a nationally recognised concept.
The former chief executive of Bowls NSW, Greg Helm, attended for the first time this year and had high praise for the event and its organisation.
He plays for Engadine, had six wins and a draw, and will be back to play at Lavington next year.
Mr McDonnell said it was hoped more teams would be attracted next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.