Tiger spearhead proves the difference in comfortable win over Demons

Star Osborne spearhead George Alexander booted nine goals to help sink Lockhart by 52-points at Osborne on Saturday.
The Tigers rested Alexander the previous week against Culcairn alongside several other of his teammates.
The freshen-up did wonders for Alexander who booted his biggest bag of the season so far as the Tigers triumphed over the Demons 18.10 (118) to 10.6 (66).
Alexander has booted 39 goals and leads the league goal-kicking title by one over Jindera's Trent Castles.
Holbrook spearhead Luke Gestier who won the title two years ago is in third spot on 31 in what looks to be a three-horse race.
Alexander's goal-kicking tally could sky-rocket after this weekend's general bye with upcoming matches against Billabong Crows, Henty and Murray Magpies to complete the first round.
The sixth-placed Demons needed a big scalp to help secure a finals berth and were lively early mainly through the efforts of Hunter Lloyd, Jordan Harrington and coach Tom Keogh.
They were able to match the reigning premier for the first term.
But the Tigers booted 14 goals to six after the first change as Alexander alongside, Jed Griffin, Alexander O'Connell, Connor Galvin, Max Hillier and Hugh Schmetzer took control of the match.
Tigers coach Myles Aalbers who missed for a fifth week with a back complaint said the Demons boast their fair share of talent and will be a dangerous proposition for most sides this season.
"Credit to Lockhart... they were quite good, especially early on," Aalbers said.
"We sort of identified that they are a gun and run side from their back-half which we tried to combat.
"But they were able to get on top of us in that first-quarter and had some good passages throughout the game.
"I thought we played OK and it was satisfying to walk away with a nine goal win.
"There always has been a big rivalry between the two clubs being the closest town to Osborne, so it was good to bank another four points before the bye."
Osborne and Jindera who both boast a 7-1 record have emerged as the two main flag threats narrowly ahead of Holbrook heading into this week's general bye.
RWW Giants and CDHBU also look assured of a finals berth leaving Lockhart and Henty to fight for the remaining spot inside the top-six.
The Demons look to have more upside than the Swampies with prized recruit and spearhead Ron Harley Middleton missing since round 3.
They will be sweating on his return in the second-half of the season to add some much needed firepower in attack.
Aalbers felt the Demons could be a dangerous wildcard come September.
"I know they had a few out yesterday," he said.
"But if they get their strongest side on the ground, especially at Lockhart where they are a three to four goals better side, they can definitely challenge some of those top sides."
Aalbers said the emergence of some talented Osborne juniors had been one of the biggest positives at Tigerland so far this season.
"We have been playing a lot of the kids who are showing some promising signs," he said.
"Joe Clancy is 19, Alex O'Connell 18, Andrew Smith 19 and Lachie Bowyer is 18 so it's good to blood the kids and get the wins as well.
"I guess it's a bonus and to be 7-1 heading into the bye is another positive result for the club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.