'The atmosphere was unreal': Footy stars and politicians make an icy splash

More than 1500 people watched on as Albury politicians and football stars plunged into icy cold water on Saturday, June 1.
Following Wangaratta Magpies' away win over the Albury Tigers, both teams took part in the Big Freeze event at Albury Sportsground to raise money and awareness for motor neurone disease.
MND is a debilitating disease that gradually takes away the patient's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech, and ultimately their ability to breathe.
Albury MP Justin Clancy dressed in a suit and bow tie, Albury mayor Kylie King in a Matildas uniform, and Tigers legend Matt Fowler as Sacha Baron Cohen's character Ali G were among those who took a dip for the great cause.
Organiser Jackson Payne said the event raised more than $11,000 dollars for FightMND.
"The feeling around it was excellent," he said.
"I know for us at Albury Tigers, we are very close to the cause with a few people having it within their families and inner circles.
"I think Wangaratta really bought into it as well. A lot of Wangaratta people stuck around and really got involved. Everyone was really engaged.
"The atmosphere was unreal."
Mr Payne said he was "blown away" by the support of local businesses and the broader community in making the event possible.
"We had so many local businesses donate prizes, get behind things, and help us set it up," he said.
"We had 14 sliders go down. Matt Fowler was voted best dressed, and Justin Clancy went down in a dinner suit just before he went to the Boys to the Bush function.
"The atmosphere was just incredible. All the sliders really got behind it. It was just a great day."
Mr Clancy said he had an icy drive to the Boys to the Bush function after his plunge.
"I got a little bit wet, but all for a good cause," he said.
"I went in the dinner suit because we were off to Boys to the Bush directly after that. So I just figured we might as well just get dressed up for both events all at once.
"The water was all right, but I can tell you the heater was well cranked up in the car on the way home, that's for sure."
Having attended both Big Freeze events in Brocklesby and Albury, Mr Clancy said he was touched by the generosity here on the Border.
"It's genuinely moving to see our community get out and support such an important cause," he said.
"We've got a lot of heart in our community, and it's really pleasing to see."
Meanwhile, Thurgoona Football and Netball Club also raised $15,000 in its Big Freeze fundraiser.
"As a club we are so incredibly happy and proud to be able to make such a meaningful contribution," the club posted on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.