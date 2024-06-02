D-day set for Liberal Party federal poll hopefuls

The Liberal Party candidate for North East Victoria in the next federal election will be decided at the end of this month.
Members of the organisation will meet in Benalla on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29, to determine their candidate for the seat of Indi.
They will hear from three contenders, former Indigo Shire mayor James Trenery, mortgage broker Michael McKinnell and inner city Melbourne resident Travis Vincent.
The event will be held at the Benalla Lakeside Community Centre.
Coincidentally, that venue was the location that incumbent Indi MP Helen Haines was chosen by community group Voices 4 Indi in January 2019 to succeed fellow independent Cathy McGowan for the election that year.
The Mackerras election pendulum has Dr Haines holding the seat by 9.08 per cent over the Liberal Party.
