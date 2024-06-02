Not $50,000, not $75,000, not even $100,000.
Brock-Burrum's Big Freeze event on Saturday has now raised an amazing $141,000 ... so far.
It's an extraordinary effort by a country community that has come together to support one of their own in the battle against the "beast", motor neurone disease.
Photographer James Wiltshire captured highlights as one by one sliders braved the icy waters. Their willingness to take part underlines, as Sophie Else reports, "when there's a need, everyone answers".
And other groups have also taken up the cause, with Albury Tigers, Thurgoona and the Falls Creek Ice Plunge raising thousands of dollars as well. Layton Holley reports on these events.
Of course, the weekend brought other news, including Anthony Bunn's report on a hospital forum and football stories from Andrew Moir and Brent Godde.
But for spirit, commitment and fellowship, it's hard to go past those frosty fundraisers. Well done all.
I hope a great day lies ahead, thank you for reading.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.