Another two cars go up in flames on the Border after spate of Hume Freeway fires

Firefighters have extinguished another two vehicles on the Border after a spate of incidents along the Hume Freeway.
Albury crews were called to a burning Mazda outside the Albury Sportsground about 5am on Monday morning.
The vehicle was gutted on Hume Street during the June 3 blaze, with firefighters at the scene for about 30 minutes.
Flames from the vehicle spread to nearby grass and scrub.
The incident followed a blaze involving a stolen Ford Ranger on Friday night.
The vehicle, which had been taken from Albury, was found burning on Lemke Road on Gateway Island.
Firefighters were called a short time before 11pm on May 31 and extinguished the blaze.
That incident followed a car fire on Ruby Court in East Albury on May 28.
Police are also investigating similar incidents involving three abandoned vehicles on the side of the Hume Freeway.
Broken down cars have been gutted at North Albury, Barnawartha North, and between Barnawartha North and Wodonga.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
