Young motorbike rider hospitalised after crashing while on his way to school

A young motorbike rider has been hospitalised after crashing on the Old Barnawartha Road on Monday morning.
The 18-year-old learner motorcyclist, who was on his way to school, slid off the road while travelling towards Wodonga about 8.30am.
The man crashed down an embankment at Barnawartha North during the June 3 incident and injured his shoulder.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, with the injuries considered non-life threatening.
The man had a helmet and protective clothing.
The crash led to delays on the road for about 30 minutes.
Police believe inexperience may have played a role in the incident.
"There's no indication of any alcohol, drugs or speed," a spokesman said.
"It's just a general reminder to all motorcycle riders, particularly riders on their learner and probationary licences, to ensure they ride within their abilities."
