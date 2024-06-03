Eight goals, including two screamers, what a game between top four teams

Twin City Wanderers and Boomers FC played out a pulsating 4-all draw in Albury Wodonga Football Association division one men's on Sunday.
The home team never trailed, but Boomers kept responding every time after falling behind by one goal.
"Our shape was spot on in the first half, but they got behind us a little bit too often in the second half," Wanderers' co-coach Aaron Williams said.
"We feel we dominated the game, but weren't able to make the most of our chances."
Twin City was missing co-coach Tyler Curran, Mat Hasler and Jarrod Anderson as the teams went to half-time 1-all.
It was a frenetic second half with six goals as two players blasted stunning goals during the match.
Twin City's Tom Morrison's trademark is a long range effort and he delivered.
"Tommy looked dangerous whenever he got the ball, they gave him a bit of space and 25 (metres) out, he smashed it past the keeper," Williams enthused.
But Boomers' Mangara Munguakonkhwa produced the other match highlight.
"It was a bullet from 20-25, he was dangerous and is quite a player," Williams praised.
Twin City's Josh Zito bagged a double, while Isaac Hawkey-D'Aeth rounded out the scoring.
Morrison, Zito and Cayne Wilhelm were outstanding.
Elsewhere, Albury United claimed a thrilling 4-3 win over Wangaratta City.
The home outfit's Jordan Hore posted two goals, younger brother Rhyce snared one, while Chris Forrest nabbed the other.
Mason Taylor, Tom Humphries and Luke Simian claimed the visitors' goals in a match which featured six yellow cards.
Cobram Roar claimed an 8-0 win over home side St Pats FC as Martin Louchet (three goals) and Kieran O'Donnell (two) starred.
Myrtleford Savoy landed a 6-1 win over Melrose FC, while Albury Hotspurs edged out Wodonga Diamonds 2-1.
Meanwhile in division one women's, Albury Hotspurs' Elisha Wild posted five goals in the win over Wodonga Diamonds.
"Elisha struck most of them pretty well, getting in behind the defence playing in that striker role," coach Brad Howard offered.
"She had a great day out, but it was on the back of really good defence by Keely Halloway and Alex Ventress and also Daisy Tuksar was brilliant in the midfield."
Boomers FC and Melrose FC also captured big wins over Twin City Wanderers and Myrtleford Savoy respectively, while Albury United defeated Wangaratta City 4-2.
The association will now have the King's Birthday long weekend off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.