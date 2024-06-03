From newsroom to pantry: Border's media share the load to launch appeal

Putting down their pens, microphones and TV cameras, Border journalists traded their usual tools for tin cans and faced off to see who could build the tallest tower.
Journalists from The Border Mail, Channel 7, ABC and 2AY went head to head on Monday, June 3, to help launch Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's Hunger Relief Appeal.
The appeal urges the community to come together to help feed local families during the challenging winter months.
The rules of the competition were simple - create the highest tower you can in 60 seconds.
Each team had their own strategy: 2AY's Kylie King and Matt Griffith opted for single-stack tower which quickly tumbled, ABC's Sarah Krieg and Ashlee Aldridge created a circular foundation, Channel 7's Jacquie Stanley and Reece Rayner controversially used a box as their base, and The Border Mail's Anthony Bunn and deputy editor Janet Howie took an impromptu approach, stacking the cans wherever they fell.
Channel 7 claimed victory, with ABC, The Border Mail and 2AY following behind.
There were accusations that Channel 7 allegedly cheated by using the cardboard box filled with cans as their foundation.
However, Stanley cut through these claims like a knife, saying that others were just jealous of their tactic.
"My cameraman had the very good idea of putting a box as the base, and we didn't start from the floor," she explained after the win.
"That's because we were told from the beginning that there were no rules - we took advantage of that loophole.
"It was a privilege to be a part of this challenge; so many people on the Border are doing it tough and this charity is a testament to the community's eagerness to help one another."
Bunn brushed off the loss and emphasised the importance of donating to the appeal.
"We weren't out there for glory, we were just happy to do our bit for FoodShare," he said.
Howie echoed this sentiment, urging people to show support for the appeal.
"It was great fun joining with other media to launch the appeal, but going hungry is no joke," she said.
"Please support Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare, especially now we're in winter. Luckily their volunteers are handier with cans than we are!"
The Hunger Relief Appeal supports FoodShare in addressing the growing and urgent need for both emergency and regular food assistance for those facing hardship and food insecurity.
The charity is requesting donations of money and non-perishable food.
"Making ends meet is tough, and some weeks it's impossible," FoodShare chief executive Katrina Pawley before the competition.
"Hard-working people are struggling to keep up with rising living expenses, and winter is a particularly difficult time for many who are experiencing hunger."
Ms Pawley said about 15,000 households in Albury-Wodonga and 40,000 households across the Border are either worried their food will run out, are compromising on meal choices or are skipping meals or whole days of eating.
"Food insecurity is now affecting households that have never experienced it before," she said.
"As cost-of-living pressures increase, many families are making difficult choices between food, rent, mortgage repayments, and bills.
"Food is often sacrificed to make ends meet."
To donate to the Hunger Relief Appeal, visit foodshare.org.au. A $25 donation will provide 10 meals for a hungry person this winter while $100 will feed a family for a week.
