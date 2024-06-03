'You've got to develop a bond with them', says retiring kelpie breeder

Peter Austin bought his first kelpie 50 years ago.
The then fresh-faced 21-year-old was working near Corryong and was fed up with having "the wrong dogs who didn't want to do anything".
Deano, or "Jack" as he was called, turned out to be a "cracking little dog", Peter says.
He recalls being able to move a mob of 150 cows in the morning and turn around and bring in 1000 ewes and lambs for marking in the afternoon.
"He was totally reliable and had a lot of work in him - you couldn't slow him up," Peter says.
"There was nothing you couldn't do with him."
It would be the start of a five-decade love affair with Australia's iconic working dog breed.
But now the 72-year-old, who has become one of Australia's most renowned kelpie breeders and trainers, is stepping into retirement.
The former Burrumbuttock resident is providing a rare opportunity for producers to secure young dogs from generations of proven bloodlines at an online dispersal sale on June 26-30.
Peter was the first kelpie breeder to have a site demonstrating dogs at the Henty Machinery Field Days (in 1981).
Together with his wife Kate, he travelled widely to learn from the master breeders including Frank Scanlon, Bill Prendergast, Les Tarrant, Bert Bromham, Mike Donelan and Gordon McMaster.
The couple pioneered dog auctions in Australia, holding the first major auction sale of kelpie sheep dogs in 1982 at Mortlake - with 48 dogs selling under the hammer to five states.
Peter recalls he worked 65 dogs that morning at Mortlake racecourse.
"I remember getting a couple of cups of coffee (to keep me going)," he laughs.
The couple has sold more than 2000 dogs in 48 years - 750 of those in the past 14 years.
Peter says the sires they've used have been "genuine, consistent workers and their progeny have bred on".
He's learnt a lot about what he personally likes in a dog and the traits necessary for a really good working dog.
Characteristics include a faultless nature and temperament, sound conformation, good concentration, a strong desire to cast or head stock, shepherding and holding ability, compliance and an untiring stamina.
"I always like a dog that's a little bit headstrong - they're never going to let you down," he offers.
"And one thing I've learned is it has to come naturally to the dog - you can't teach them to work.
"If you work with them and don't try to fight them, you'll get the job done."
Peter says he's aimed to breed versatile dogs for every day station work on all classes of stock using their natural instinct.
"We are looking for early starters but in saying that, some of the better paddock dogs will start later," he explains.
"I like dogs with tails down, ability to concentrate and stick at the job."
Importantly, Peter says a "lot of attention" is paid to carefully matching a dog with a person's requirements.
It's a source of some frustration to this veteran trainer that people these days tend to rush into buying and even breeding dogs.
"When we started out in the 1970s, we'd go and see all the blokes breeding really good dogs and we'd take the time to pick their brains," Peter says.
"That doesn't seem to happen anymore."
He insists that it takes time to develop a bond with a new or young dog.
"Firstly you've got to make them a mate then you have to develop a working relationship," he explains.
"You can't just take a young dog out into a 500-acre paddock with 500 sheep and expect it to do the right thing. It ain't going to happen!
"You need to start with little jobs on small mobs in a controlled environment."
Peter's pretty philosophical about retirement; he reckons he'll have plenty to keep him busy with the 1400 avocado trees they've grown on their property, 150 kilometres west of Brisbane.
"It's a good time because we have a lot of young dogs going really well," he explains.
"You see a lot of people just fade out but this is a good way to finish up."
Peter and Kate will disperse 22 working and breeding dogs from their kelpie stud, Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy, along with the business and domain names.
Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy was established in 1976 when well-bred kelpies became vital for Peter's work on a large Victorian sheep and cattle station.
All of the kelpies offered in the dispersal have Kirkcaldy Marco bloodlines, a sire who became known for his working demonstrations at agricultural field days nation-wide.
Peter and Kate purchased Glenville Tammy (Port Patrick Taj x Glenville Jean) and Wyreema Jillie (Wyreema Sweeney x Wyvelloe Pattie) as their foundation dams.
Rockybar Ripper was purchased for $1000 in 1977 as an eight-year-old proven worker, trial dog and sire.
In four years, he sired over 100 pups for the stud and was known for his huge searching cast over a big distance with an excellent lift and draw, great cover, medium eye and excellent temperament.
The stud had a nucleus of about 10 breeding bitches and four sires, producing 75 to 100 pups a year. They were grouped into four main families, which are genetically similar.
Over the years, Peter and Kate have given working dog demonstrations at sheep shows, agricultural field days around Australia, an international congress, agricultural colleges, and helped coordinate the National Kelpie Trial at Mortlake.
The dispersal represents a rare opportunity to purchase superior kelpie genetics from a stud which has sold dogs throughout Australia and to Japan, the US, Canada, and Mexico.
"There are few, if any, kelpie studs today that can claim almost 50 years of breeding with the same genetic pool," Peter says.
"This pool has developed over the years allowing many dominant traits to continue.
"The ongoing traits of the foundation sire Rockybar Ripper is one example.
"He was a big strong dog with excellent nature and temperament, and a natural working ability in almost any situation and livestock.
"These traits have been handed down to Kirkcaldy Doc, the grand sire of many of the dogs in the dispersal, giving buyers the opportunity to acquire a dog from these proven bloodlines.
"All the good young bitches listed in the dispersal go back to Rockybar Ripper on the dam side."
Peter hasn't offered any young dogs for sale over the last 12 months in preparation for this dispersal.
"The dogs catalogued are all aged from 14 months to four years, with many lots displaying very smart foot work, a big searching cast and are clean about their work," he says.
A feature lot is Kirkcaldy Dream (Kirkcaldy Doc x Kirkcaldy Jess), a red and tan bitch displaying exceptional natural working ability, a calm temperament, medium eye, good cover and classy footwork.
"Dream is the 'go to' bitch for sheep and cattle. She will lead cattle and force with presence," Peter says.
"Kirkcaldy Meg (Kirkcaldy Butch x Kirkcaldy Gabby) is another outstanding lot who will make a great worker and breeding bitch for the discerning buyer.
"She has a big wide searching cast and great holding ability with classic footwork that comes with this breeding. Her dam has a proven record as a brood bitch of high-quality natural workers.
"Of the males, there are many big strong, good-natured dogs suitable for paddock, yard and truck. There is a mix of black and tan, and red and tan dogs - all big headed and prick eared.
"Kirkcaldy Bear is the last male dog by Kirkcaldy Boss and is suitable as a worker and sire for the discerning buyer as he will breed litters with strong heading abilities."
Of the 22 dogs on offer, 20 lots will work sheep, cattle and goats, Peter says.
There are nine lots from a particular bitch, Gabby (by Kirkcaldy Doc) for those seeking strong maternal genetics.
"We have never lost sight of line breeding to keep those genetics intact," Peter says.
"There is about a dozen bitches ideal as breeding bitches with their ability, eye and style.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a quality brood bitch or sire - not just a superior young working dog."
