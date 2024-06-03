The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Punches thrown after drug buyer directed to dad's home by neighbour

By Court Reporter
June 3 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig McKimmie was angered a drug user was told to attend his Wangaratta unit, and hit the messenger. File photo
Craig McKimmie was angered a drug user was told to attend his Wangaratta unit, and hit the messenger. File photo

An enquiry about buying drugs enraged a father and led to the assault of a man who directed the buyer to his door.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.