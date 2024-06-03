Punches thrown after drug buyer directed to dad's home by neighbour

An enquiry about buying drugs enraged a father and led to the assault of a man who directed the buyer to his door.
A woman attended a Wangaratta unit on the afternoon of October 2 last year.
She was asking to buy drugs, and the male resident directed her to Craig McKimmie's unit.
McKimmie, 39, answered his door and was agitated the man had sent the woman there.
McKimmie approached the man and threw multiple punches at the man, which grazed his neck and shoulder.
The victim went back into his home and locked his door.
McKimmie banged and kicked at the entryway, causing the handle to break off.
He abused the victim and left, with police notified.
Wangaratta officers attended an unrelated incident on Murphy Street on October 27 and spoke to McKimmie before arresting him.
He told police the neighbour had started swinging at him and he "knocked him out".
McKimmie claimed the man had a small pocket knife in his hand, which triggered him as he had previously been stabbed and nearly died.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said McKimmie had been at home with his two kids before the altercation and was annoyed his unit had been singled out.
He said there had been no further incidents between the father-of-two and the victim.
Mr Clancy said his client was drug free and was working for a transport company.
Magistrate Megan Casey on Monday, June 3, fined McKimmie $400.
