The Bandits hadn't lost this year, but the Sea Eagles grabbed a big lead

Albury Wodonga Bandits overcame a slow start to post a riveting five-point win over Manly Warringah in NBL1 women's on Sunday.
The undefeated team trailed by 14 points at quarter-time, but US import Mikayla Pivec had a blinding last term as the visitors sealed a 75-70 thriller.
"That was one of the best second halves I've been involved in, actually the whole game was fantastic," Bandits' coach Sam McDonald enthused.
"Our last quarter we really locked in defensively to what we wanted to do.
"Unique (Thompson) and Liz (Murphy) had fouled out, while we had a few others in foul trouble.
"Mikayla down the stretch was phenomenal, on the offensive end, she controlled the tempo, it was her time to stand up and put the team on her shoulders with a massive three, great passing and defence, it was a joy to watch."
The teams have built a tremendous rivalry in a short time.
"We've got a history against Manly, they knocked us out in the finals last year and we wanted to get a little bit of payback, we've got a target on our back being the No. 1 side and they threw the kitchen sink at us," McDonald added.
The home team nailed 26 points in the opening stanza, but the Bandits cut the margin to two at half-time.
"It's testament to our girls resilience and togetherness and ability to ride all the bumps and keep their composure," McDonald said.
Manly pushed the lead to five points heading into the final quarter, before Pivec's hot stretch after Thompson's superb output.
Thompson had 27 points and 19 rebounds, while Pivec posted 20 and 12 respectively.
The Bandits' slow start wasn't unexpected, given the bus left the Border at 5.30am on Saturday and the players didn't arrive at their Sydney hotel until after 11pm.
The competition leaders had played Central Coast on Saturday night, grabbing a 106-81 win.
Thompson was dynamic with 32 points and 13 rebounds, while Pivec had a triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
The wins were more meritorious, given the league's best player Lauren Jackson was overseas with international duties.
The Bandits have a 14-0 record and will have the King's Birthday long weekend off.
Meanwhile, the men split the road trip.
The visitors edged out Central Coast in a 101-97 thriller on Saturday evening.
It was a stunning effort, considering the Crusaders held an 11-point lead at half-time, but a 41-point third term proved the difference.
Davo Hickey was dynamic with 26 points, while Kevion Blaylock and Lochlan Cummings chipped in with 20 and 15 respectively.
The Bandits were never in Sunday's game, falling 119-86 to Manly Warringah.
Blaylock (21 points), Shawn Montague (20) and Hickey (16) were solid contributors.
The Bandits head into the break in sixth position with a 9-5 record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.