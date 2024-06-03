'It just happened so quick': Ex-mayor tells of motorbike mishap

Poor road conditions have been blamed by Wodonga councillor Kev Poulton for losing control of his Harley-Davidson while on a "Sunday afternoon cruise".
The former mayor was left feeling numb on Monday, June 3, as he recovered from the drama which unfolded on Georges Creek Road just north of Old Tallangatta.
"I was up in Towong Shire with some of the greatest motorcycle roads in Australia and also unfortunately some of the most patched up roads and found some loose gravel and then some more loose gravel and went off the road into a culvert," Cr Poulton said.
"It just happened so quick, where I ended up on the bike it was a straight but I had not long left a bend.
"I don't know why, it could have been a surface change, a rough bit.
"I wasn't going hard, it was a Sunday afternoon cruise and the next stop was going to be Lake Hume for a bite to eat."
The father of five avoided serious injury, which he attributes to biking adage "dress for the slide, not the ride".
"I've got a bruised shin and some minor skin scraps," Cr Poulton said.
"I had all my protective gear on and that helped me.
"If I was an idiot in a T-shirt and shorts I would have been lying there in pain."
Cr Poulton had been riding with a friend who was ahead of him at the time of the crash.
"I was following the other rider and somehow I've stuffed it up, I don't know how, I don't know what I've done," he said, estimating he was travelling around 80km/h and lost control for 30 metres before coming to a stop.
A good Samaritan was first on the scene and assisted Cr Poulton before his fellow rider returned.
The Street Glide model had its panniers ripped off, fairing damaged and a crash bar bent but was still able to be ridden home to Albury by Cr Poulton.
An insurance assessment will determine whether the bike, owned by Cr Poulton for two years, is a write-off.
The former breakfast radio announcer has had a motorcycle licence for about five years, undertakes lengthy rides each week and has traversed roads from Wollongong to Gippsland.
"You see the Victorian government advertising which says 'country people die on country roads', instead of spending money that way. It would be better to direct funding to fix roads," Cr Poulton said.
The tumble saw Cr Poulton an apology for a council briefing on Monday, June 3, with mayor Ron Mildren sending a message.
"I sent him a text saying 'I hope him and his bike aren't too scarred'," Cr Mildren said.
The trauma has not deterred Cr Poulton from two-wheel transport, although without the horsepower of his Hog.
"I'll return to my Peugeot moped now," he said.
"I've got another two bikes, they're just as powerful as that one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.