For Albury Thunder, it came down to the last four minutes in a try-fest

A breakaway try from Malik Aitken was just enough to give Tumut a momentum boost heading into their second half of the season in a thrilling Group Nine rugby league win over Albury Thunder on Sunday.
The Tumut fullback had been having a day to forget with a number of uncustomary errors before scoring the match winner with four minutes left in a 34-28 thriller.
With scores level after Albury ran in two quick tries, Aitken made a break around the halfway line and had enough speed to score in the corner.
Aitken had been struggling with illness through the week and Jackins Olam had them out to an 18-10 lead, but Blues captain-coach Zac Masters was pleased to see him step up once more when it really mattered.
"He's been awesome for us this year and luckily he pulled something out of his backside and ran the length to score," Masters said.
"He did something similar last week so he's having a great season.
"I know he'd like to take a couple of things back today, but to finish it like that was good."
Zac Treglown made the most of his chance in the starting side by scoring Tumut's first two tries.
However, Albury had the answers and capitalised on a couple of Blues mistakes with tries to Jeremy Wiscombe.
A try to Billy Bridgeman right on half-time gave the Blues some momentum and they soon hit the front again after Masters provided Lewis Arragon with a flick pass to score early in the second stanza.
Treglown then gave up an hat-trick to and Trae King on his inside to help Tumut to a 28-18 lead.
Just as the Blues looked to be getting on top, tries to Isaac Carpenter and Andrew Bonetti levelled things up with 10 minutes to play.
Enter Aitken to turn nothing into points to see the Blues win their third game of the season.
While it wasn't their best display, the win all Masters was looking for.
"For us it was probably the week from hell with everything that went wrong," he said.
"We had a couple of blokes go down with COVID, injuries, blokes away and even reserve grade played with 14.
"We had limited numbers, didn't have any fresh blokes on the bench, but came down here with a bit of a whatever it takes attitude and that's how it played out.
"We couldn't have played much worse in both halves but whoever didn't drop the ball the most was the winner in the end. "
Sixth-placed Albury has seven competition points and is now one ahead of Tumut, with Wagga Kangaroos rounding out the top five on nine.
Group Nine won't play over the King's Birthday long weekend.
