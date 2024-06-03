The Border Mail
For Albury Thunder, it came down to the last four minutes in a try-fest

By Courtney Rees
June 3 2024 - 1:20pm
Albury Thunder's Jeremy Wiscombe tries to split the Tumut defence on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Thunder's Jeremy Wiscombe tries to split the Tumut defence on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A breakaway try from Malik Aitken was just enough to give Tumut a momentum boost heading into their second half of the season in a thrilling Group Nine rugby league win over Albury Thunder on Sunday.

