Truck stuck: Decision to try to take B-double over Mount Hotham backfires

A B-double driver who got stuck while illegally travelling up Mount Hotham will be fined as a lengthy process to remove his truck and trailers continues on Monday.
The driver travelling from Sydney to Lakes Entrance tried to cross the mountain on the Great Alpine Road on Sunday night into Monday morning.
His vehicle lost traction in icy weather, with an alarm raised about 12.30am on Monday, June 3, when the man was unable to move.
Police members attended and stayed at the scene for about seven hours as they tried to establish the best way to safely get the vehicle and trailers off the mountain.
The vehicle was stuck in an icy section of the road at Diamantina Corner, only a short distance west of Hotham Heights.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said B-doubles were restricted on the road and the driver didn't have a permit.
"He will be penalised for driving a B-double on a road where there is restricted access," he said.
Another heavy vehicle also became stuck on the road several weeks ago.
The truck was moved to a car park, and the driver was planning on Monday afternoon to drive each trailer separately down to Omeo.
Senior Sergeant Incoll recently said the section of the Great Alpine Road was the worst road in Australia during the cold weather, and urged motorists to take extreme care when driving on it.
