The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck stuck: Decision to try to take B-double over Mount Hotham backfires

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The white Mercedes Benz B-double truck has been stuck on Mount Hotham for hours after the driver tried to cross the mountain without a permit in icy conditions. Picture supplied
The white Mercedes Benz B-double truck has been stuck on Mount Hotham for hours after the driver tried to cross the mountain without a permit in icy conditions. Picture supplied

A B-double driver who got stuck while illegally travelling up Mount Hotham will be fined as a lengthy process to remove his truck and trailers continues on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.