Youngsters put their own stamp on the ball as Terry Socks It To Cancer

Jackson Davis was happy to be doing something fun at the hospital this time.
The Albury cancer patient, 10, decorated footballs and netballs at the city's hospital on Monday, June 3, for a major fundraiser on the Border this weekend.
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League (OMFNL) will auction the balls at round nine matches as part of Terry Socks It To Cancer, which raises money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Jackson's mum Karlyn Boyer said her son was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) in September 2021.
He initially had treatment at The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne but since November had his care provided at Albury hospital.
Ms Boyer said the long trips to Melbourne took a toll on Jackson and the whole family over many months.
She said Jackson's treatment had coincided with the global pandemic.
"It's very isolating to go through this but COVID made it extra isolating," she said.
"We're happy that Jackson has finished his treatment and can now have his maintenance phase done in Albury.
"It means he can go back to school and I can go to my work."
Ms Boyer said the O and M fundraiser activity was a welcome distraction for Jackson.
"It's a nice trip to the hospital for him this time!" Ms Boyer said.
Wodonga boy Chase Wallace, 5, was also on deck at Albury hospital to decorate footballs and netballs.
Diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) in late 2022, Chase had most of his treatment in Albury aside from some procedures in Melbourne.
Without the paediatric cancer care provided in Albury, he would have spent three out of every four weeks in Melbourne instead of only about one day a month.
Parents Shana and Mark Wallace said that meant Chase could continue going to preschool and enjoy more time with his siblings, Letitia, 15, Kayden, 14, and Desiree, 11.
"It's much nicer for him to be home more often," Mrs Wallace said.
"He's done 20 months of treatment out of three years so we have a year and bit before he can ring the treatment bell!"
For the third year, the O and M would support Terry Socks It To Cancer, a major fundraiser and awareness campaign.
It was getting behind former footballer Terry Greaves who was having treatment for metastatic melanoma at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Greaves played for a host of clubs but was a star at Benalla, spending 14 seasons there over three stints.
The Milawa-based builder and farmer was the driver of Terry Socks it to Cancer, where home teams wore pink socks and the away teams wore yellow socks.
Spectators were encouraged to buy socks too.
The fundraiser has already raised $45,000 in its first two years and generated awareness about the importance of regional cancer services.
"Nineteen years ago when I was diagnosed with stage two melanoma, I had my treatment in Melbourne," Mr Greaves said.
"I went into remission but four-and-a-half years ago I got metastatic melanoma.
"I've had treatment in Albury, which is heaps easier because it's less than an hour's drive away."
