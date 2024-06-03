There were a host of close games across division one men's and women's

Magpies pipped United in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one men.
It was a major upset as the bottom-placed outfit defeated the ladder leaders 2-1.
Michael Menzies and William Morrison posted the underdogs' goals, while Tim Smith landed United's effort.
Falcons defeated Wodonga 2-1
In a really evenly matched game, both teams came out strongly.
Wodonga's Ethan Albon claimed an early goal, but Brendan Washington levelled the score at the end of the third quarter.
The deciding goal came from Charley Wallace (Falcons) halfway through the fourth quarter.
And Wombats hammered Norths 6-1.
Wombats' James Ellis scored a hat trick, supported by team-mates Nicholas Kilby, Ethan Semple and Mitchell Smith.
In the first quarter, Wombats had most of the possession.
Norths' Mitchell Blatchford went into goalkeeper with the regular keeper out and he managed to defend the first attacking foray.
In the second quarter, Norths' Ian Beath produced some razzle-dazzle to land an awesome signature shot at the top of the circle with the ball flying past Ben Martin.
Wombats replied in the last seconds for a long corner with a deflection from Smith
In the third quarter, Wombats received a penalty corner and scored, with the next goals coming from a tap-in and another penalty corner.
Heading into the final quarter and keeper Martin produced some superb saves as Wombats proved too classy.
Meanwhile in division one women, Magpies and United played out a 1-all draw.
And it was a 0-0 result when Wodonga faced Falcons.
It was fast, end to end, hockey between the top two teams.
Neither side was willing to concede a goal as the defence at both ends shut down any opportunity that the opposition attempted to make.
Megan McAuslan for Falcons and Rylee Pontt for Wodonga created opportunities for their teams in the circle.
Wombats and Norths also played out a draw, 1-all.
It was an exciting game that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.
Norths had many scoring opportunities, but just couldn't get it in the net with the Wombats' defence of goal keeper Izzy Kramer strongly supported by her backline.
Tash Towne filled in as goalie as regular goalkeeper Sam Campbell was unavailable.
Wombats were competitive, but didn't have as many chances in the goal circle, making the most of the time they did have in there with Stella Moliker scoring for Wombats, while Ange McDonald claimed Norths goal.
And at representative level in the Captial League, Wests defeated the Border's Spitfires 8-1, while the Spitfires women forfeited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.