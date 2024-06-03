Two goals separated Tallangatta and District teams at three-quarter time

A sizzling final quarter from Tallangatta proved the difference against Barnawartha in Tallangatta and District netball on Saturday.
The visitors held only a two-goal lead at three-quarter time, but with Hannah Pole leading the way, the top five outfit raced away for a 60-47 win.
"It was a really tight game and I've seen that in 'Barny's' scorelines, they hang in there, but we were lucky enough to group together and play our style of game," Tallangatta coach Liona Edwards said.
"They're a bit like us, they've got a mix, some really good young players and a couple of experienced players."
Pole was outstanding with 50 goals, while Demii Morey (27) and Rylee Butters-Hamilton (20) scored the home team's goals.
"Holly McLean had one of her best matches, she played centre, but also wing defence and was best on court, Erika O'Connell, who's returned to us after baby number three, was second best and Claudia McKimmie, who's come across from Yackandandah, is having a fantastic season," Edwards offered.
Elsewhere, Yackandandah pipped Rutherglen 46-44.
Brooke Shields and Sharna King rounded out the visitors' scoring with 24 and 22 goals respectively, while Rutherglen's Bridget McAnanly was influential with 30.
Chiltern landed an 84-30 win over Wodonga Saints.
Zoe Rae was best on court with 58 goals, while Georgia Thomas contributed 26.
Alyssa Rule and Courtney Hall landed 14 apiece for the outsiders.
Along with Rae, Ruby Gillard also impressed for Chiltern, while Emily Morey featured for the Saints.
Kiewa Sandy Creek toppled Wahgunyah 56-32.
Jess Barton nabbed 46 goals, with Rebecca Evans and Kate Worsteling superb for the home team.
Danielle Walsh registered 20 for Wahgunyah as Morgan McRae and Caitlin Byatt played well.
Mitta United defeated Beechworth 49-32 with Laura Hodgkin (33) top-scoring for the match, while Thurgoona's Mardi Nicholson landed 42 in her team's 56-41 win against Dederang Mount Beauty.
The visitors' Alysha De Koeyer and Paige Tuohey scored 21 and 17 goals respectively.
Tallangatta and District has the King's Birthday long weekend off.
Meanwhile, Hume netball also has the general bye.
In round eight, Osborne hammered Lockhart 72-38, Culcairn pipped CDHBU 40-34, Jindera hammered Murray Magpies 86-17, Henty edged out Holbrook 38-34, RWW belted Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 45-22, while Howlong defeated Billabong Crows 61-47.
