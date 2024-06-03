The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two goals separated Tallangatta and District teams at three-quarter time

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 3 2024 - 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnawartha's Demii Morey (right) tries to control the ball against Tallangatta on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Barnawartha's Demii Morey (right) tries to control the ball against Tallangatta on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A sizzling final quarter from Tallangatta proved the difference against Barnawartha in Tallangatta and District netball on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.