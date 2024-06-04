YOUR SAY: Council's balance of power shifting to unelected bureaucrats

The Victorian government under the guise of improving the governance and efficiency of local government is planning to place restrictions on local councillors that it would never get away with imposing on state parliamentarians.
Over the last few years the balance of power in local councils has shifted from elected councillors to unelected bureaucrats.
The Local Government Amendment (Governance and Integrity) Bill 2024 means that elected councillors will have even less say in how local government is run.
Mayors and unelected bureaucrats will be given much more authority. Councillors who don't follow "the party line" or the wishes of the state government will face more severe disciplinary procedures than the onerous ones already in place including mandatory counselling ("re-education"), censorship, large fines and dismissal. Political advisers ("monitors") will be appointed.
Any councillor challenging this will need to have very deep pockets as the government will be able to bankrupt them with court costs if they lose. Australia is supposed to be a western liberal democracy. A robust democracy requires spirited debate and argument, freedom of expression and respect for the others' opinions. Local councillors should have the right to criticise decisions of council as the opposition does in parliament.
The democratic rights of Australians are already under attack. The proposed "reforms'' are similar to restrictions found in Russia or China. They have no place in a democratic society. One could be forgiven for thinking that the Victorian government would like to get rid of elected councils all together.
I was so lucky as I was able to go to university, last century. I picked up a chemistry degree and a beautiful wife. The world has now changed so much since and people don't have to go to uni to meet people or to get educated. Now all you have to do is have access to social media. You can find out anything you want to hear, even if it isn't true.
Perhaps the time is nigh to track social media participation by person, and allocate a degree to those who have spent, say, six hours a day, five days a week for three to four years. This should be a minimum for a social influencer, who ideally should spend an additional three years and be awarded a post graduate degree (the term masters is sexist).
