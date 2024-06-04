The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Council's balance of power shifting to unelected bureaucrats

By Letters to the Editor
June 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A robust democracy requires spirited debate and argument, freedom of expression and respect for the others' opinions, a reader says. Picture by Shutterstock
A robust democracy requires spirited debate and argument, freedom of expression and respect for the others' opinions, a reader says. Picture by Shutterstock

State attacking local democracy

The Victorian government under the guise of improving the governance and efficiency of local government is planning to place restrictions on local councillors that it would never get away with imposing on state parliamentarians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.