Brookers raise a 'mind-blowing' $55,000 plus for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

Holbrook Football-Netball Club's charity fundraiser for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre has been a 'mind-blowing' success.
Held over the weekend, the club raised more than $55,000 which could climb to as much as $60,000 with donations yet to close.
As a major part of the fundraiser the seniors and reserves wore specially designed jumpers against Henty which were auctioned off
The 85 jumpers auctioned were donated by Emerald Landscapes & Maintenance which is owned and operated by Brookers' co-coach Andrew Mackinlay.
The club also donated the $4700 gate-takings from the match.
Mackinlay said the club had been blown away by the generosity and support of the community with the money raised more than double the initial expectations.
"It's incredible to see the generosity of a lot of people in the area," Mackinlay said.
"Unfortunately cancer is a disease which affects a lot of people and their families.
"So a lot of people dug deep for the cause and it's absolutely mind-blowing to think the club was able to raise $55,000.
"Initially we were hoping to raise $10,000 but then after talking to a few people who were keen to support the fundraiser I thought $20,000 might be achievable.
"On Friday before the auction I thought if everything went well, we might even get to $30,000.
"But to get to $55,000 is ridiculous and I think the final tally will be closer to $60,000 which is just incredible.
"Everyone associated with the club is immensely proud to be able to raise that sort of money.
"You could sense how proud everyone was to be able to give something back to the community and the trust fund of the cancer centre and the wonderful organisation that it is.
"Michelle Hensel is a cancer survivor and board member of the trust fund and was at the function on Saturday night and she was so grateful of what the club had done.
"Michelle understands the role that the local clubs play in the community and has volunteered at several clubs herself.
"Everyone turned up to the auction on Saturday night with the right attitude which was to dig deep for a wonderful cause.
"I'm still pinching myself and lost for words about what the club was able to achieve."
The online bidding for jumpers started during the week with the reserves jumpers sold at the closing price at 6pm on Saturday.
All the senior jumper prices commenced at the online bid and were then auctioned off at the function which was attended by almost 200 people at the Holbrook Sporting Complex.
Mackinlay said several jumpers sold for thousands of dollars.
"Will Holmes paid $2500 for his jumper after he got into a bidding war with a family friend," he said.
"I think Will was initially trying to bump up the price but came unstuck and was left as the winning bidder which got a bit of a laugh from the crowd.
"Another jumper with all the sponsors' logos and signed by the senior players went for $5000.
"It just showed you how people wanted to support the fundraiser and how generous they were.
"Initially I thought most of the players would buy their jumpers back for around $100 to $150 but most jumpers went for a lot more than that.
"Once the auction started, the competitive juices started flowing and guys were happy to pay $400 to $500 for a jumper.
"A lot of the players are still doing apprenticeships but were still happy to pay that much to support the cause and wanted to give back.
"It wasn't about just buying your jumper back, it was about supporting the community and giving back to the community which the players were proud to do.
"The club also donated the gate-takings of $4200 and then somebody on their way out donated another $500 so that was another $4700 raised."
Mackinlay who was one of the main driving forces behind the fundraiser was thankful for the support.
"I would just like to say a huge thankyou to everybody who supported the cause," he said.
"Anyone who donated any money and particularly the club sponsors.
"Henty Football-Netball Club also supported the function and stayed for a drink afterwards and were excellent as well."
The only damper on the weekend for Mackinlay was he discovered his business had been broken into and tools stolen when he arrived at work on Monday morning.
