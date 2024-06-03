The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A poor choice': Accused murderer wanted camp deaths to 'just go away'

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An interview has been played in court in which accused murderer Greg Lynn told police his version of how campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay died.
An interview has been played in court in which accused murderer Greg Lynn told police his version of how campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay died.

Accused murderer Greg Lynn told police he wanted to make the deaths of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay "just go away" so he could get on with his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.