'I can't do this anymore': When hunger and hard times hit home

Before David Sinclair discovered FoodShare, he was skipping meals and rapidly losing weight, overwhelmed by rising rent, electricity bills, and supermarket prices.
Initially "ashamed" to ask for help, he credits the Border charity for rescuing him from depression and keeping him from sliding back into homelessness.
"It got to the point where I was going through depression again, thinking, 'am I going to go back to where I was'?" he said.
"That was scary in itself because I just didn't want to do it again.
"I ended up going down to about 70kg. But with FoodShare involved, I'm back up to about 90kg."
You think, where am I going to get my next meal?- David Sinclair
Mr Sinclair became homeless at 14 and spent the next 19 years living rough.
His friends helped him find a rental eight years ago, where he remains to this day. However, in 2022 he noticed cost-of-living pressures increase.
"I noticed the electricity pinch more than anything," he said. "My rent's gone up an extra $100 a fortnight for the year.
"It's not just that, it's the supermarket stuff. You can't do anything. You go in there and the price has gone up an extra dollar or two on nearly every product. Where's our extra money coming from?
"The cost of living, unless you've got a bit of money, you just can't do it. You think, where am I going to get my next meal?
When you're in that dark depression, there is nothing- David Sinclair
Before he discovered FoodShare a year-and-a-half ago, Mr Sinclair said he was desperate.
"When you're in that dark depression, there is nothing," he said.
"You can't focus on anything. No matter how much people try to talk to you, you're not listening to them.
"You're trying to focus on what you're going to do to get through. How are you going to pay this? How are you going to pay that?"
Mr Sinclair said he was "ashamed" to reach out to FoodShare for help but is now glad he did.
"I'm an old-fashioned male. I've been through hard yards before," he said.
"It's upsetting knowing that you've got to humble yourself and say, 'I need help', because I'm usually the one who can get through it.
"But there came a point where I had to give in and say, 'no, I do need help. I'm not going back to being homeless. I can't do this anymore'. I did it and I haven't looked back."
Today, Mr Sinclair is back on his feet, working for the charity that he says gave so much to him.
He is encouraging the community to donate to FoodShare's Hunger Relief Appeal to help people doing it tough through the winter months.
The Hunger Relief Appeal supports FoodShare in addressing the growing and urgent need for both emergency and regular food assistance for those facing hardship and food insecurity.
The charity is requesting donations of money and non-perishable food.
To donate to the Hunger Relief Appeal, visit foodshare.org.au. A $25 donation will provide 10 meals for a hungry person this winter while $100 will feed a family for a week.
