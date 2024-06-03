The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'I can't do this anymore': When hunger and hard times hit home

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury resident David Sinclair has thanked Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare for saving him from homelessness and hunger. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury resident David Sinclair has thanked Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare for saving him from homelessness and hunger. Picture by James Wiltshire

Before David Sinclair discovered FoodShare, he was skipping meals and rapidly losing weight, overwhelmed by rising rent, electricity bills, and supermarket prices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.