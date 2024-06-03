There's a host of Border products looking to make the state teams

A host of Border products are targeting state selection at the NSW All-Schools Australian Football Championships at Lavington Sportsground.
Xavier High School's Clare Hyland is one of the players in contention with the Border hosting both the girls and boys' under 15 titles.
"We've got the best under 15 footballers from throughout the state, the standard's really good, the skills are amazing and every year it keeps getting better," tournament convenor Josh Edwards said.
There's three teams in the boys and girls competitions, NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and NSW Combined Independent Schools.
The teams will play each other once over the two-day carnival, which started on Monday.
Selectors will then name a girls and boys team to represent NSW at the Australian Under 15 Championships on the Gold Coast from late July.
