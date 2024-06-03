Quad bike chase man must get other sentence first, then he'll learn fate

A man who fled police on a quad bike soon after puzzling a Finley bus driver with his strange behaviour has had his sentencing delayed because of a case in Victoria.
Craig Leslie Williamson appeared before Albury Local Court on Monday, June 3, to have his matters finalised.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin decided it was best to wait for the outcome of a sentencing Williamson faced in Melbourne on June 13.
She said if the Victorian court imposed a supervision plan, a more onerous sentence - one that both protected the community and aided in Williamson's rehabilitation - would not need to be handed down in NSW.
"The offences themselves," she told defence lawyer Dane Keenes, in an effort to assure his client, "do not warrant full-time custody."
Ms McLaughlin said it was clear from Williamson's criminal history that he had "a significant record" for driving-related offences, including car theft.
"Drugs have been a significant issue for him," she said.
He previously pleaded guilty, through Mr Keenes, to charges of entering a vehicle without consent of owner, enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse, two counts of destroy or damage property, disqualified driving, hinder or resist police and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
Williamson was unable to attend the mention of the matter where his admissions were made, as he did not have transport to get to Albury from where he was living in the outer Melbourne suburb of Pakenham.
However, he was in court on Monday to hear Ms McLaughlin adjourn sentencing to June 17.
The incident over which Williamson, 42, was charged took place in Finley on the morning of November 16.
The court heard last week how he approached a driver in his parked bus - just before he began on his route - and asked for the phone number for a Finley caravan park.
When the driver couldn't give him the number, Williamson walked off and lay on the ground then shortly afterwards, walked back to the bus and threw an object when he couldn't get in through the locked door.
Williamson also climbed into the luggage compartment, before getting out and walking away. He stole the quad bike from a nearby property, then sped off at up to 90kmh without wearing a helmet.
Police said he was "hostile" when they later placed him under arrest after he crashed into a farm gate then decided to wait around at the front door of a house on another property.
