'Opportunity too good to let go': Push to lift cyclists on heritage trains

Special trains will bring cyclists to Albury-Wodonga for this year's 40th anniversary Great Vic Bike Ride with hopes they will foster new rail services for riders throughout Victoria.
The two services in November will pay homage to the bike ride in 1984 when five free trains from Melbourne and one from Sydney arrived on the Border for the debut ride which travelled from Wodonga to Beechworth to Benalla before ending in the Victorian capital.
However, this time the participants will be arriving aboard a train operated by the Seymour Railway Heritage Centre rather than V/Line which has long since dropped the parcel vans that stored riders' bikes for the trip to the Border.
Centre president John Crofts said although only 20 or so riders will be able to bring their bikes on the 1906 timber carriages from Southern Cross to Seymour and then on to the former Spirit of Progress cars to the Border it showed the scope for heritage trains to cater to cycling travellers.
"Our belief is that this opportunity in front of the state is too good to let go and Bicycle Network Victoria (which administers the great ride) is of the same view," Mr Crofts said.
"What we're doing is demonstrating the potential this concept (of using heritage trains) would have to fulfil the investment that has been made in rail trails around the state and for bike tourism full stop.
"This would feed into that beautifully.
"I envisage a situation where there is a once-a-month departure to Wangaratta with a whole host of cyclists going on the Myrtleford-Bright rail trail on a Friday for a three-day and then going back to town on a Sunday."
Mr Crofts said it was not feasible for cyclists to take their bikes on VLocity trains to the North East given overcrowding and conductors having the discretion to stop their wheels being transported.
He said there was potential for former Harris trains now stored at Echuca to be converted into bike carriages but the Victorian government would need to support the project.
Scotland's railway network, ScotRail, which is developing integrated train-cycling services, is a model for Mr Crofts.
Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack confirmed her organisation was working on a "funding bid to get a tourist bike train up and running, so we can travel to all the regions with a train".
"We're expecting 3000 riders in total," Ms McCormack said of the 40th anniversary ride which runs from November 23 to December 1.
"We're planning to have two trains, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
"The train capacity is around 800."
The first ride, which was held to mark 150 years since the formation of Victoria, attracted 2200 participants, including 70 school groups.
"We have over 1100 riders registered which is well ahead of previous years' sales at this time; we're probably double where we usually are," Ms McCormack said.
"We hope to have up to 10 riders on penny farthings doing an average of 72km a day, can you believe that?
"We're just looking to create nostalgia and create a great vibe for the bike ride."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.