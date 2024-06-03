The Border Mail
'Opportunity too good to let go': Push to lift cyclists on heritage trains

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 4 2024 - 7:00am
A still from a video showing Great Victorian Bike Ride entrants loading their treadlies into a V/Line parcel van at Spencer Street railway station in Melbourne in 1984.
Special trains will bring cyclists to Albury-Wodonga for this year's 40th anniversary Great Vic Bike Ride with hopes they will foster new rail services for riders throughout Victoria.

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

