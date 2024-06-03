When hunger and hard times hit home

There was an element of fun as members of the Border's media gathered at Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's Hunger Relief Appeal yesterday.
But amidst the chaos - and claims of cheating in a can stacking challenge - there was a serious message to be shared.
David Sinclair told Layton Holley that before he discovered FoodShare, he was skipping meals and rapidly losing weight, overwhelmed by rising rent, electricity bills, and prices at the supermarket.
It's something many people across the Border can relate to and we thank Mr Sinclair for having the courage to share his story and help raise awareness of the issue.
In other news, Anthony Bunn spoke with former Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, who lost control of his Harley-Davidson while on a "Sunday afternoon cruise".
Thankfully Kev is doing OK after being "dressed for the slide, not the ride" (we like that phrase) and we'll see him back at Wodonga Council soon.
Thanks for reading and, to all our subscribers out there, we appreciate your support.
I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
