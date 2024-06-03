The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

When hunger and hard times hit home

June 4 2024 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was an element of fun as members of the Border's media gathered at Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's Hunger Relief Appeal yesterday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick Summary

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.