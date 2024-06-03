If you're an attacking player in O and M, look away now, for your own sake

The Ovens and Murray Football League's one-time 'man of the moment' is back to his best, according to his coach.
Yarrawonga defender Leigh Masters stunned the league in 2022, claiming the Morris Medal.
It was the first time a backman had claimed the most prestigious honour since Wodonga Raiders' Dustin Burns in 2002.
Injuries have stalled Masters since but, in an ominous sign for the other clubs looking to steal Yarrawonga's crown, he produced one of his best games since that season in the 46-point away win over fellow finals contenders North Albury last Saturday.
"I think Leigh Masters was back to his best, he's come back in recent weeks and hasn't been at his absolute best, but he was fantastic," coach Steve Johnson suggested.
An enormously respected figure in the league, Masters' 2022 form was unlike anything seen from a defender in the modern era.
The former VFL star topped the disposals with 544, in a category generally dominated by midfielders.
To highlight his standing, Wangaratta's Joe Richards was fifth with 487 and two months later he was drafted to Collingwood.
Masters also topped the marks with 209, with North Albury's Sam Azzi next on 163.
And he finished second for contested marks with 58, trailing only superstar team-mate Leigh Williams (68).
The prospect of Masters at his best only adds to the excitement of the top of the table clash against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
"We're really looking forward to hosting Rovers in front of a big crowd," Johnson said.
And the forecast is promising, partly cloudy and 18 degrees.
Meanwhile, Albury will be hoping to regain players for its vital away game against Myrtleford.
The Tigers fell to Wangaratta by 36 points in round eight with around a third of its best team out, including former AFL-listed forward Lachie Tiziani and interleague defender Hamish Gilmore.
Unfortunately, defenders Jay Hillary and Jessy Wilson won't return this year after knee reconstructions.
"The injuries are no excuse (for the loss to Wangaratta), we were in the game at half-time," co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
