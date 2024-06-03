Going for a spin with 'caps' of 'ice' in blood plus cocaine led to arrest

A Thurgoona motorist who admitted he'd used methamphetamine a few weeks earlier was later found to also have cocaine in his system.
The revelation came after NSW Police had a sample he provided, after his arrest, forensically examined.
Liam Butson, 33, now faces sentence on a second offence charge of driving with an illicit drug in his blood, having pleaded guilty to the charge.
Butson was not in Albury Local Court on Monday, June 3, to enter the plea, with this done instead on his behalf by lawyer Angus Lingham before registrar Wendy Howard.
Police told the court that Butson was driving a Holden Rodeo utility along Mott Street, West Albury, on November 26, when police pulled him over at 12.13am for random alcohol and drug testing.
Butson first provided a positive result for alcohol, followed by a positive oral fluid test result for methamphetamine.
Police said a second sample, taken at the Albury police station, was sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe in Sydney.
When police asked him if he had been using any drugs, Butson replied: "I had a couple of caps a few weeks ago."
It was the forensic centre that also detected cocaine in the sample.
Butson was on a second-offence charge as he was convicted in the same court in 2022 for driving with an illicit drug in his system.
He will be sentenced on June 17.
