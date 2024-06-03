The Border Mail
Going for a spin with 'caps' of 'ice' in blood plus cocaine led to arrest

By Albury Court
June 4 2024 - 6:00am
A Thurgoona man who drove with methamphetamine and cocaine in his system will be sentenced on June 17. File picture
A Thurgoona motorist who admitted he'd used methamphetamine a few weeks earlier was later found to also have cocaine in his system.

