YOUR SAY: Restricting school savings bonus is 'blatant discrimination'

I commend Wodonga's St Monica's Catholic Primary School principal Jacqui Partington for so eloquently and courageously advocating for all her students to receive the $400 school savings bonus as announced in the Victorian Labor government's recent budget.
I asked myself what is the reason why students who attend private schools including religious schools are not going to receive this $400 bonus. Is it because parents who send their children to private schools don't pay tax? No, all parents pay tax. Is it because parents of children at government schools are very poor and have less wealth than others? No, yesterday I went past my old primary school, Wodonga Primary (when I went there it was called Ariel Street School) and there were plenty of parents in expensive cars picking up their children.
The reason is blatant discrimination against children that attend private schools, particularly Christian schools. This action by the Labor government not to grant these children the $400 assistance is a disgrace. It is an abuse of power by the state Labor government and shows the injustices that can occur when the powerful abuse their position.
However the parents of all the children who attend private schools have power at the ballot box and can act against this decision. In Wodonga alone this includes Victory Lutheran, the four Catholic schools and the Christian school who can vote against Labor and the independents who rely on Labor and Green voters' preferences to win their seats.
Don't you just have to love 'em.
The "'em" being the brilliant nursing staff we enjoy in NSW.
I have just spent five weeks in the Albury base hospital and another two at the Mercy hospital, facing some pretty scary medical problems, so I have a pretty fair idea of the level of competence and compassion in the ranks of our "Florence Nightingales".
Well educated and prepared to do anything for their patients, their level of professionalism was breathtaking.
One of the nurses - who was quite young - was studying for her masters degree and had scored no less than 89 per cent for all of her assignments.
Others - all the way down to the age of 21 - were equally as impressive.
No wonder there are so many nefarious types trying to steal the ABH away from Albury.
I don't care what it takes - give the nurses the pay rise they deserve.
To lose them would be a crying shame.
