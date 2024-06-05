YOUR SAY: Restricting school savings bonus is 'blatant discrimination'

I asked myself what is the reason why students who attend private schools including religious schools are not going to receive this $400 bonus. Is it because parents who send their children to private schools don't pay tax? No, all parents pay tax. Is it because parents of children at government schools are very poor and have less wealth than others? No, yesterday I went past my old primary school, Wodonga Primary (when I went there it was called Ariel Street School) and there were plenty of parents in expensive cars picking up their children.