Boy who stole mum's car before Wodonga girl killed in crash faces court

A young North East boy has faced court following a crash in his mother's vehicle that killed a Wodonga girl.
The youth was just 12 years old at the time of the deadly collision on the Hume Freeway on June 28 last year.
Front-seat passenger, Wodonga teen Montana Russell, 15, died instantly when the stolen Holden Captiva hit a truck at Locksley.
A 14-year-old Benalla girl was allegedly driving, with the 12-year-old Wangaratta boy in a rear seat.
The boy had travelled to Wodonga on June 26 to meet with Montana in the lead up to the crash.
The pair made plans to steal a vehicle and decided to target a Holden Captiva owned by the boy's mother.
They went to her home, took keys, and the boy put fuel in the car.
Montana drove to Benalla and picked up the 14-year-old girl and they travelled back to Albury.
The girls took turns to drive before the 14-year-old struck a truck about 8.15am on June 28.
The 14-year-old driver survived and was charged with dangerous driving causing death.
The court heard the Captiva, which had a mechanical fault before the smash, was seized by detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital in Melbourne and was arrested a month later.
He admitted to planning the car theft and showed limited remorse.
The incident didn't curtail his offending.
The boy made plans to steal from cars at Wangaratta on September 17 last year and he opened the glove box of a Nissan Navara.
The owner chased after the boy who fled and hid in the yard of a Salisbury Street home.
He stole 24 sausages from Woolworths the next day and tried to steal a white Toyota Camry in the Big W underground car park in Wangaratta in January.
The boy and a second youth accessed the unlocked car before smashing the Toyota and a second vehicle.
Merri Health owned both cars, with the organisation left with towing, cleaning and repair bills totalling $8485.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said the youth would have discussions about his offending behaviour as part of a diversion program.
She said he would have to engage in intensive case management.
Magistrate Megan Casey said it was important the boy stayed out of trouble ahead of the case returning in September.
"I think that must have been a very, very frightening experience," she said of the fatal crash.
"I want you to work out how you're going to stay out of trouble."
