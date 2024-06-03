The Border Mail
Boy who stole mum's car before Wodonga girl killed in crash faces court

By Court Reporter
Updated June 4 2024 - 6:57am, first published 6:00am
Wodonga girl Montana Russell, 15, died when the stolen car she was a passenger in crashed on the Hume Freeway. Picture supplied
Wodonga girl Montana Russell, 15, died when the stolen car she was a passenger in crashed on the Hume Freeway. Picture supplied

A young North East boy has faced court following a crash in his mother's vehicle that killed a Wodonga girl.

