Blues scrape home against Bulldogs in Upper Murray league thriller

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 3 2024 - 5:00pm
Cudgewa coach Dayne Carey was delighted the Blues were able to keep their undefeated record intact.
Cudgewa produced a Houdini-like escape in the final quarter to surge to a thrilling two point victory over Bullioh at Bullioh on Saturday.

