Blues scrape home against Bulldogs in Upper Murray league thriller

Cudgewa produced a Houdini-like escape in the final quarter to surge to a thrilling two point victory over Bullioh at Bullioh on Saturday.
It looked to be how far the Bulldogs at the final break after they led by 29-points in their top-of-the-table clash against the Blues who entered the match on a 19-match winning streak.
With his side on the ropes, Ben Hall emerged as the match-winner for the Blues after he booted three of the visitor's five final term goals.
The Blues' sharpshooter had been kept goalless in the first three quarters but sprung to life when his side needed him the most.
Hall nailed the match-winner with a set shot from just inside 50m with less than three minutes remaining as the Blues snatched an unlikely win 11.7 (73) to 10.11 (71).
Blues co-coach Dayne Carey said the message at the final break was to roll-the-dice and take risks at every opportunity.
"We got out of jail because we were five goals down at that final break," Carey said.
"We had nothing to lose in the last-quarter and Bullioh may have thought they were home... I don't know what they were thinking.
"I just said to the playing group, we've got nothing to lose, we know we can easily kick five or six goals in a quarter, so lets just give it everything.
"Sean Swinnerton, who was making his senior debut for us, put his body on the line late and saved a certain goal in the final minute.
"When the final siren went, he was still on the ground writhing in pain... it was an inspirational effort."
In a low-scoring affair, Blues spearhead Adam Prior booted six of his side's 11 goals with Ash Murray booting four for the Bulldogs.
The Blues went into the clash without co-coach and centre half-forward Josh Bartel who missed with a virus.
Carey was forced to reshuffle his attack with Guy Telford who is leading the league goalkicking playing further up the ground in the absence of Bartel.
He also switched trump card Grady Nigsch from full-back on Murray into the ruck during the last quarter with lethal effect.
Carey felt a virus that several players had caught earlier in the week may have contributed to his side almost suffering their first loss since the 2022 grand final.
"We came out very slowly and a lot of blokes had been crook during the week and nobody was raring to go against our biggest flag threat," he said.
"We were flat and I honestly thought we had no chance of winning until about half-way through the third quarter.
"We started to get the momentum back and that was the message at the last huddle, we have got the momentum back, let's just roll the dice now.
"The first-half was all Bullioh.
"But we were good enough to steal the match off them in the end."
Prior was the Blues' best with Ash Greenhill, Cameron McNeill, Nigsch, Craig Lieschke and Brayden Carey also important in the come-from-behind victory.
Clayton Bosman, Thomas Mcgibbony and Jesse Wellington were solid contributors for the Bulldogs.
The Blues had an aura of invincibility last season after going through the season undefeated and spanking Bullioh by 94-points in the grand final.
But Carey said the Bulldogs had undoubtedly narrowed the gap after also getting within a kick at their previous meeting this season in round 1.
"They are structured well, they are fit and there have been two close encounters now," he said.
"But we know what we have to do now, apply a bit of scoreboard pressure early and don't let them get out to an early lead.
"We have to determine the game style from the first bounce.
"We need to improve our fitness over this middle part of the season and make sure our older players get their bodies right.
"So we will do a bit of a fitness block and be raring to go when we play them again in round 9."
