Thirsty thieves damage Yackandandah clubrooms, steal eight slabs of alcohol

Thirsty thieves have stolen eight slabs of beer and premixed drinks during a break-in at Butson Park in Yackandandah.
Clubrooms at the sportsground were targeted between 8pm on May 31 and 8am on June 2, with the damage discovered on Sunday morning.
A jemmy bar or lever was used to force entry to the building and a fire extinguisher used to smash entry through another locked door.
Alcohol worth about $800 and $100 in cash was taken, with an estimated damage bill of $300.
The thief, or thieves, stole six cartons of premixed liquor and two cases of beer.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
