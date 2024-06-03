Motorbike rider comes unstuck in Wodonga after trying to avoid a crash

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after swerving to avoid a crash in Wodonga.
The male rider, aged about 20, was travelling on Marshall Street about 6.40pm on Monday, June 3.
A vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road and the motorcyclist swerved.
He overcorrected, locked up his rear wheel, hit a kerb, and fell.
Police and paramedics attended the scene.
The rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Wodonga-bound rider, 18, lost control of his motorbike while travelling to school about 8.30am.
He slid off the road and injured his shoulder.
Those injuries are also non-life threatening.
