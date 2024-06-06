Warm up to winter on the Border and North East this King's Birthday long weekend

Best known for being the frontman and songwriter from beloved Australian folk-rock band Things of Stone and Wood, Greg Arnold has spent the past eight years based in Switzerland. In The Sky is his fifth solo offering and takes a slightly different tack. Recorded in Geneva, it's the record Arnold might have made in 1989, had violins and mandolins not taken over his entire musical character. The Music claimed Arnold is "arguably as important as Paul Kelly in telling Australian stories" and this record clearly shows how such a high claim could be made. His signature melodies and harmonies shine through, showing that even with the Telecaster, delay pedals and '80s rock aesthetic, he is one of this countries finest singer-songwriters. Supported by singer-songwriter Simon Marks. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door: events.humanitix.com/greg-arnold-simon-marks