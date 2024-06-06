Warm up to winter on the Border and North East this King's Birthday long weekend

Roam Rutherglen's festival program features premium tastings, live entertainment and unique sensory cellar door experiences at 16 of the region's wineries. There will be something for everyone, from sipping on Muscat cocktails and dancing to live music, to connecting wine lovers and winemakers through new varietals and unexpected winemaking techniques. Festival Lovers tickets includes two days of festival entry, a branded wine glass, tastings at participating wineries, a food voucher and non-alcoholic offerings. The hop-on, hop-off bus loop gives patrons a chance to explore all participating wineries. With more than 40 buses operating and driving in both directions, this format allows roamers to taste the region in their own time. Regional bus services will run from Corowa, Howlong, Yarrawonga, Mulwala, Bundalong, Wangaratta, Chiltern, Beechworth, Albury and Wodonga. Festival access is free for designated drivers. The Designated Drivers ticket provides non-alcoholic options across all participating wineries.
Celebrate like a king this weekend. Sip and savour Italian varietals and traditional dishes all served up with live music and entertainment. Participating wineries include John Gehrig Wines, Pizzini, Politini Wines, Brown Brothers, Darling Estate, La Cantina King Valley and Dalzotto. The popular produce market returns to La Cantina this year. Festival tickets cover all activities at feature wineries over both days. For more details visit: winesofthekingvalley.com.au
Regurgitator is hitting the road to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. Ben Ely (bass guitar), Quan Yeomans (guitar and vocals) and Peter Kostic (drums) will be joined by Sarah Lim (keytar, guitar and backing vocals) for their It's So Invasive national tour, which kicked off in Tasmania and is now working its way through Victoria. Regurgitator will return to the Border during the King's Birthday Long Weekend on Sunday, June 9. Their new album Invader was two years in the making. A self-produced work mostly recorded and mixed by Ely and Yeomans (with help by Greg Jard), Invader featured 14 tracks, hooking up with prime collaborators Peaches, JK47 and Tyson Yunkaporta (Sand Talk). In Albury, they will deliver an 80-minute set covering the new album and their repertoire over 30 years. Supported by Party Dozen, doors open from 7pm.
The official launch of the 2024 snow season this King's Birthday long weekend offers a three-day weekend of alpine festivities and fun. Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport, Major Events, Environment and Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos will officially launch the season at Mount Buller Village Square on Saturday, June 8, at 3.45pm. Gather in the village from 5.45pm to see stunning fireworks. Falls Creek Resort's snowmaking team started making snow in mid-May and will continue to fire up the snow guns at every chance this winter. Mount Hotham won't have lifts operating over the weekend but cafes, restaurants, bars and retail will welcome patrons.
Live music will be on offer and an array of winter warming food including Campbells Wines-infused pies by Rutherglen eatery Caffeine N Machine, woodfired pizzas by Woodfire Desire and coffee by Navy Brew.
Join this RockQuiz-style fundraiser at Church St Hotel. The points don't really matter, it's more about raising money for Country Hope. The Riverina charity supports families with children who have cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. After the quiz, settle in to listen to travelling blues man Bo Jenkins. Enjoy a couple of sets as Jenkins brings out a rack of guitars to complement his southern drawl.
Located by the Bullanginya Lagoon at Barooga, prepare to be enchanted by this spectacular laser light show. The Bullanginya Dreaming project champions community involvement and cultural empowerment, spotlighting the artistic storytelling of the Bangerang People's Dreaming. Through immersive art experiences and heritage celebration, it cultivates unity, respect and appreciation for the rich legacy of the Bangerang people. Bullanginya Dreaming takes place along a 1.8-kilometre track. Allow 60-90 minutes to traverse and fully experience it. Bullanginya Dreaming features 12 installations, each telling its own distinct story. Tickets (include transport to and from Sporties Barooga): Adults $27, children (3-17) $18 and children (0-3) free; family pass (two adults and two children) $72. Bookings: bullanginyadreaming.com.au
Head up the hill to Backwoods Distilling Co to celebrate World Gin Day. With the bonus of it being a long weekend, you can kick back and relax with a gin cocktail, yummy Vietnamese food and chilled tunes by Asha Bright.
Six Artists exhibition brings together emerging and established regional artists to share their work, experiences and interests showcasing paintings, print works and sculptures that highlight how each artist expresses colour, texture and form relating to the environment and the places they live. Showing at the restored Chiltern Court House on the June long weekend, Six Artists Exhibition will feature Sharon Barry, Chris Dormer, Louise Hazelton, Stephanie Jacovac, Serena Rachel and Abi Thompson. Open daily, 10am to 4pm.
With a new cast and a new show, Circus Rio is under new management. It brings together a unique team of internationally-acclaimed performers. The show features jugglers, aerialists, acrobatics, Cyr wheel, hand-balancing, clowning, illusion, and FMX riders - with a finale somersault stunt 15-metres high through the air above the stage! Suitable for all ages. Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au
No Exit - The Angels Tribute is heading to Mulwala Ski Club this King's Birthday long weekend. They play all the Angels hits plus a few surprises. Free entry. Dine at the Golden Inn Chinese Restaurant before a night of hard rock.
Join the Paranormal Prospectors for a night of paranormal investigations through the old Beechworth Goal. Walk the halls of this historic building with more than 140 years of tales to tell. Explore the cells of Ned and Ellen Kelly or walk the gallows where eight men were executed. All tours are done by torch light; wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing. BYO snacks and drinks but no alcohol. Bookings are essential: stickytickets
Grab your friends and family and experience a fiesta of flavours at Cactus Country. Enjoy Birria Tacos - beef (GF) or king oyster mushroom (V) (GF) - and sides the likes of lime and coriander slaw, corn chips and guacamole, jalapeno poppers or spiced fries. Drinks include margaritas crafted by Ellie. Bookings essential: 0427 745 271.
Wandi Cross is a mountain running challenge set amid the picturesque valley of Wandiligong, a few minutes from Bright. Suitable for anyone from the elite to the first time mountain enthusiast. Summiting the high points of both Mystic Mountain and Goldmine Ridge, this challenge requires participants to use a combination of endurance, strength and cross-trail abilities to ascend and descend across steep, raw, natural and technical ground. Four distances are available: 27 kilometres (2425 m +/-), 14 kilometres (1147 m +/-), 5 kilometres (500 m +/-) and kids' run 2 kilometres (60 m +/-). Registrations: alpinetiming.com.au
Having first run in Wodonga in 2019, the Pregnancy, Babies and Beyond Expo returns this year. The brains behind the expo are Self Made Marketplace owners Bev and Sean Hay, also owners of Ultimate Events who are planning a Women's Day Out event in July and a Wedding Expo in August. A large number of stallholders will set up at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday, June 9. Some come under the umbrella of Saada Health and Wellbeing in Baranduda. Kidscape will offer free babysitting. Tickets cost $5 and include a show bag for the first 200 people through the doors.
Best known for being the frontman and songwriter from beloved Australian folk-rock band Things of Stone and Wood, Greg Arnold has spent the past eight years based in Switzerland. In The Sky is his fifth solo offering and takes a slightly different tack. Recorded in Geneva, it's the record Arnold might have made in 1989, had violins and mandolins not taken over his entire musical character. The Music claimed Arnold is "arguably as important as Paul Kelly in telling Australian stories" and this record clearly shows how such a high claim could be made. His signature melodies and harmonies shine through, showing that even with the Telecaster, delay pedals and '80s rock aesthetic, he is one of this countries finest singer-songwriters. Supported by singer-songwriter Simon Marks. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door: events.humanitix.com/greg-arnold-simon-marks
The Way My Way is the charming and captivating true story of a stubborn, self-centred Australian man who decides to walk the 800-kilometre Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. He doesn't know why he's doing it but it will change him and his outlook on life forever. Based on Bill Bennett's best-selling memoir of the same name.
Winery Walkabout After Party is back at Bundalong in 2024! Don't let the fun stop at your last winery, the Bundalong Tavern will have live music and buses to get you home afterwards. The live music line-up includes Anthony Lorenzo from 4pm to 8pm and Blended (Riff Ferguson) from 8pm to midnight. Tickets: Eventbrite
Mel Buttle is a regular on The Project, The Hundred, Question Everything and a new contestant on the 2024 series of Taskmaster Australia. She is also everyone's favourite mum on TikTok. Bookings: wagga.sales.ticketsearch.com
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
