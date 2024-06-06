The Border Mail
Warm up to winter on the Border and North East this King's Birthday long weekend

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 6 2024 - 11:00am
Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout returns over the King's Birthday long weekend on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. Picture by James Wiltshire
ROAM UP

Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout, Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 10am to 4pm both days

Roam Rutherglen's festival program features premium tastings, live entertainment and unique sensory cellar door experiences at 16 of the region's wineries. There will be something for everyone, from sipping on Muscat cocktails and dancing to live music, to connecting wine lovers and winemakers through new varietals and unexpected winemaking techniques. Festival Lovers tickets includes two days of festival entry, a branded wine glass, tastings at participating wineries, a food voucher and non-alcoholic offerings. The hop-on, hop-off bus loop gives patrons a chance to explore all participating wineries. With more than 40 buses operating and driving in both directions, this format allows roamers to taste the region in their own time. Regional bus services will run from Corowa, Howlong, Yarrawonga, Mulwala, Bundalong, Wangaratta, Chiltern, Beechworth, Albury and Wodonga. Festival access is free for designated drivers. The Designated Drivers ticket provides non-alcoholic options across all participating wineries.

Journalist

