Two victims, including man with brain injury from car crash, severely bashed

A Wangaratta man who has badly beaten two people, including one victim with a brain injury, hopes to avoid going back to jail for his offending.
One of the men bashed by Donny Thiel suffered a fractured eye socket, two broken ribs, and bruising and swelling to his body after a 45 minute assault.
The 57-year-old Morrell Street resident was repeatedly punched and kicked by Thiel on June 17, 2022, with the attack continuing while the man was knocked down to the floor.
Thiel repeatedly asked "where's the alcohol" while assaulting the victim in a friend's home.
The man went to leave the house and the assault continued.
Thiel, who was on bail at the time for previous bashings, was arrested and spent 20 days in custody before being rereleased.
His earlier attacks were against a neighbour who had a brain injury stemming from a 2015 car crash.
Thiel was initially friendly with the man and was invited over for a beer and chat.
Their relationship deteriorated and Thiel punched the victim in December 2021 when the man refused to give him a cigarette.
He changed the man's wifi password and demanded $50 to change it back.
Thiel demanded a cigarette on January 14, 2022 and punched the victim and stomped on his ribs when told he couldn't have one.
The man could feel cracking and popping noises as he was stomped.
"The victim described them as the worst pain he'd ever felt," prosecutor Marcel White told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court of the stomps.
Thiel threatened to kill the man if he told police.
The man suffered bruising to his eye socket and rib fractures.
Mr White said there had been a significant impact on the victim of the June 2022 incident.
"Mercifully, he's probably escaped with less than what might be expected," he said.
Mr White said it was "not just a momentary loss of temper but an extended assault" while on bail for a similar incident.
The prosecution is seeking jail time but said it was a matter for the magistrate if the 20 days on remand was long enough.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy sought a corrections order.
Magistrate Megan Casey ordered a corrections order assessment and a disability related assessment on Monday, June 3.
"These are very serious matters as you know," she told Thiel.
"Because you have an intellectual disability, I will hear from Disability Justice about what they can do to work with you to have some programs in place so that this doesn't happen again.
"The most important thing is to stay out of trouble, go to all of your appointments, and I'll have another conversation with you on September 9."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.