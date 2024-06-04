Operator of Riverina paper mill fined over creek contamination

A Riverina business has dodged a $4 million fine but will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars after it released an unknown amount of contaminated wastewater into nearby creeks.
The Tumut-based Visy Pulp and Paper mill and treatment plant was convicted in the Land and Environment Court on May 27 over four offences relating to the release of toxic wastewater into Sandy Creek in October 2022.
The company was convicted of unintentionally discharging wastewater into the creek and failing to obtain the Environment Protection Authority's approval before subsequently flushing discharge into the same creek.
The company was also convicted of two counts of contravening a condition of its licence after it failed to continuously monitor the amount of fluids released into Sandy Creek because a flow metre was broken.
The paper mill and treatment plant are located on the Snowy Mountain Highway and has operated on the site since 2000.
The treatment plant has three water storage dams, a six-megalitre dam, a 2.5-megalitre dam and 480-megalitre "winter storage dam".
The 6ML dam is used for temporary storage of untreated wastewater, while the 2.5ML dam is for temporary storage of treated wastewater and the WSD holds treated wastewater until it is reused for irrigation.
The plant has a discharge point where water is released into Sandy Creek, and may release water from the WSD in situations where it is likely to overflow.
However under its licence, the company may not do so without obtaining EPA approval.
The company is also required to continuously monitor the amount of fluid discharged.
Although a flow meter was installed, it had been broken since 2016 and Visy employees were aware of that fact.
On the night of October 27, 2022, Visy operators were transferring untreated and treated water between the three dams.
But after an initial transfer, a valve at the 6ML dam was left open and the operator didn't check it was closed.
As a result, untreated wastewater flowed from that dam into the 2.5ML dam.
Another "butterfly" valve that is meant to isolate the system from the discharge point also malfunctioned, remaining partially open, causing some of the wastewater intended for the WSD to instead travel out and enter Sandy Creek.
About 4am the following day, Visy manufacturing manager Daniel Louwrens realised there had been an "unintentional discharge" into the creek.
He called Visy shift supervisor Paul Calonne, with the latter investigating and realised the 6ML dam valve had been left open, so he closed it.
While conducting further investigations around the WSD, Louwrens heard a high-pitched noise that led him to check Sandy Creek.
On doing so, he saw foam in the waters and smelled a black liquor odour, indicating untreated wastewater had entered the creek.
Louwrens checked the discharge point and saw wastewater was flowing into the creek as the butterfly valve was partially open, so he closed that.
Louwrens then took two water samples from Sandy Creek near the discharge point, noting there were increased pH levels, 10.8 and 10.4, which confirmed that wastewater had been discharged into the creek.
Documents tendered to the court revealed the unintentional discharge lasted from about 11pm on October 27 until 4.48am on October 28.
About 511 cubic metres of untreated wastewater was transferred from the 6ML dam and 434 cubic metres of treated wastewater from the 2.5ML dam to the WSD. However the amount that flowed into Sandy Creek remains unknown as the flow meter wasn't working.
On the morning of October 28, after the unintentional discharge, the 6ML dam was isolated and Visy's health, safety and environmental manager Matthew O'Donovan decided to flush clean treated wastewater down a drainage channel from the discharge point to Sandy Creek to clear any untreated water remaining in the open channel from the overnight leak.
Court documents revealed O'Donovan chose to do this to "mitigate any impact on the reeds, aquatic vegetation and any aquatic life in the open (90-metre) channel" as he believed this might happen if he didn't flush out the untreated wastewater.
The flushing took about five minutes and cleared the channel. However, this also flowed into Sandy Creek.
O'Donovan called the EPA to report the unintentional discharge.
Later that day, EPA officers came and took four samples of Sandy Creek and nearby Gilmore Creek - which Sandy Creek flows into.
The EPA officers also noticed foam and bubbles in Gilmore Creek and that the creek's waters had a similar smell to the untreated water in the 6ML dam.
EPA officers returned five days later on November 2 and issued a notice to Visy, ordering they provide reasonable assistance and refrain from interfering with key components of their investigation into the incident, including a pipe, butterfly valve and the broken flow meter.
The butterfly valve and flow meter were subsequently removed on November 30, 2022, and seized by the EPA.
The EPA also issued a verbal clean up notice requiring Visy to put a cap on the outlet at the discharge point into the creek as liquid was seen to be leaking out.
The EPA subsequently issued a further clean-up notice to Visy, requiring the company to cap and cover the outlet at the discharge point - to which they complied.
In the Land and Environment Court last week, Justice Rachel Pepper noted a key reason why the butterfly valve had malfunctioned was that Visy could not carry out routine maintenance on it because it could not isolate the WSD from the pump station at the discharge point.
This meant, the butterfly valve had to be operational all the time to ensure treated wastewater in the WSD did not flow out into Sandy Creek.
But since the incidents, Visy realised there was a valve it was previously unaware of located between the pump station and the WSD, enabling maintenance works to be carried out on the butterfly valve.
Noting the flow meter, Justice Pepper said Visy employees knew it hadn't been working since 2016 but were unable to carry out routine maintenance on it due to the same issue of being unable to isolate the WSD from the pump station.
Considering the impact of the incident, Justice Pepper noted untreated wastewater flowed into the creek for about six hours and "caused actual harm to the aquatic environment".
The court heard all parties agreed the unintentional discharge harmed the environment by impacting the water quality of the Sandy and Gilmore creeks between 11pm on October 27 and sometime before samples were taken on October 29, at which point they indicated the water quality had returned to pre-discharge levels.
Justice Pepper noted the "harm extended ... approximately 5.5 kilometres downstream of the discharge point".
The court heard parties agreed the reason there were no observable impacts in EPA samples downstream of the flushing by October 28 was due to the "intentional flushing discharge" as it caused the "plume" to travel downstream out of Sandy Creek and into Gilmore Creek.
Commenting on Visy's intentional flushing discharge, Justice Pepper found it caused "actual environmental harm" but that this was of a limited duration and effect.
Visy admitted it could have taken practical measures to prevent or reduce environmental harm and has since taken steps to ensure it does not take place again.
The court heard the maximum fine for each of the four offences that Visy was charged with carried a maximum penalty of $1 million each, totalling $4 million.
Justice Pepper found Visy could have taken practical measures to prevent the harm caused by its breach of licence, including fixing the flow meter and regularly inspecting and maintaining it.
She further found Visy did not intentionally pollute the environment in the incident.
The court heard Visy assisted the EPA in its prosecution of the offences and that Visy entered a guilty plea at the earliest available opportunity.
Justice Pepper noted Visy has no prior convictions and had argued it was of a "good corporate character".
Visy submitted to the court it is actively supporting worthy causes and community groups.
Justice Pepper also noted while the likelihood for Visy to reoffend was low, it was "not negligible" as it had been aware of the broken flow meter since 2016.
Visy was convicted for the offences and ordered to pay $175,000 to the Environmental Trust, which will be used to fund environmental projects.
The company was also ordered to pay the EPA's professional and investigation costs, totalling $28,114.
