Home sweet home: Hawk's embracing challenges on and off netball court

Hawk Gabby Robinson continues to cherish her homecoming at the nest.
Having grown up playing for Kiewa-Sandy Creek as a junior, Robinson (nee Bartel) returned to the club in 2023 after a stint with Hume League side Murray Magpies.
It didn't take her long to standout, taking home the league's B-grade best and fairest award last season.
The achievement has led to the talented midcourter's elevation into the reigning premiers' A-grade line-up.
"It definitely is my home," she said.
"Everyone's said 'why are you playing out there?' and it's because I grew up here, It's where my home is and my family."
The busy mum of four young boys has been joined at the club by her husband, Patrick, while her brother, Scott Bartel, sister-in-law, Holly Bartel, and dad, Michael Bartel, are all heavily involved with the club, making Saturdays a family affair.
"All the kids get together as well," Robinson said.
While she's thriving on the netball court this season, Robinson also has her sights set on reaching another goal when she takes on the Gold Coast Marathon in July.
However, the 42 kilometre endurance event will coincide with a big game for the Hawks.
"It will be good to tick it off, but I'm bummed that we're going to miss the Chiltern game," Robinson said.
"I still have faith that the girls will be able to pull it together and I think it's going to be a really good hit-out."
It's set to mark Robinson's second marathon, having completed one last year.
"I didn't train for that one, so this time I wanted to train for it and see what I could do," she said.
After claiming the last three A-grade TDNA flags, the Hawks continue to dominate this season to remain undefeated after nine rounds.
"It's been a really good start," Robinson admitted.
"Because I didn't play A-grade last season, I didn't know what to expect from each team, but it's been a really good challenge.
"There's so much experience. Obviously Kath (Evans) is a defender, and Shaz (Attree) is a shooter, and then all the girls have played together for four years now.
"It just flows so naturally, and it looks good from the side as well."
However, she admits it was daunting stepping up into the renowned team at first.
"I was a little unsure because it's obviously a premiership winning side and I didn't know where I'd fit in, but they've all been amazing and so welcoming," she said.
"All over the court, there's just so much encouragement from each player.
"I feel so grateful to be able to play up there with them in such a strong team."
Following the league's long weekend bye, the Hawks will return to face fellow top three side Thurgoona.
